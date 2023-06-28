MSPs pass Bill to strengthen Scottish charity regulator

MSPs have passed a Bill which improves the powers of the charity regulator and aims to increase transparency.

The Charities (Regulation and Administration) Bill passed its stage three proceedings on Wednesday, with 108 votes in favour.

The new legislation will strengthen charity regulation and update laws which date back to 2005.

The Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator (OSCR) will have additional powers and be required to publish statements of account for all registered charities, as well as names of all trustees.

The law updates the criteria for the automatic disqualification of charity trustees, and also extends this to those in some specific senior management positions in charities.

There are around 25,000 charities in Scotland, which have a combined income of more than £13 billion.

During the stage three debate in Holyrood, Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said the government would also hold a wider review of charity regulation.