Aid worker and former policeman to be Scotland’s next Information Commissioner

A former police officer is to become Scotland’s next Information Commissioner.

MSPs unanimously agreed to nominate David Hamilton, who served as chair of the Scottish Police Federation, for the role.

He will take on the post in October this year when current commissioner Daren Fitzhenry leaves after six years in the job.

MSP Martin Whitfield told Holyrood that Mr Hamilton, an aid worker who has recently returned from charity work in Ukraine, would be an “excellent commissioner”.

Mr Whitfield, speaking on behalf of the selection panel, said: “This is an important appointment. The Scottish Information Commissioner is an independent office holder who is responsible for promoting and enforcing Scotland’s freedom of information regime.

“Freedom of information gives everyone the right to access information held by Scottish public authorities.

“Freedom of information supports openness, transparency and accountability in bodies that provide us with public services.”

With freedom of information laws having been in place for 20 years, Mr Whitfield added: “The panel believes David’s skills and experience will make him an excellent commissioner.”