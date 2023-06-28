Labour urges no delay to renters’ protections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Labour urges no delay to renters’ protections

By Press Association
Lisa Nandy, shadow secretary of state for housing, said renters were in ‘limbo’ (Peter Byrne/PA)
Lisa Nandy, shadow secretary of state for housing, said renters were in ‘limbo’ (Peter Byrne/PA)

Labour has urged ministers to move ahead with plans to ban so-called no-fault evictions as part of a series of measures designed to protect renters.

The Opposition accused the Government of failing renters, warning that millions were being affected across England.

Sir Keir Starmer’s party pinned the blamed on Rishi Sunak’s unwillingness to take on Tory MPs opposed to rental reform.

Labour warned that that internal Conservative divisions meant that there were “significant doubts” about Housing Secretary Michael Gove’s Renters’ (Reform) Bill.

The proposed legislation remains in the second stage of the Commons.

It includes plans to abolish no-fault evictions and create a new ombudsman to oversee dispute resolutions amid Government promises to crack down on shoddy landlords.

Currently private landlords can use a Section 21 notice to evict tenants without having to establish fault or give reasons.

But shadow housing secretary Lisa Nandy said that renters were currently “in limbo” while “ministers and Tory MPs argue amongst themselves”.

“Labour will never treat renters as second-class citizens. We will make renting fairer, more secure and more affordable with our Renters’ Charter.

“We will scrap no-fault evictions, introduce a four-month notice period for landlords, a national register of landlords, and a suite of new rights for tenants – including the right to make alterations to your home, the right to request speedy repairs, and the right to have pets.”

Ms Nandy used a speech in Manchester on Wednesday to set out Labour’s opposition to “untargeted mortgage relief” for struggling householders after the Bank of England once again hiked interest rates.

The Labour frontbencher also signalled that the party would not heed calls for rent controls, instead arguing that “rent controls that cut rents for some, will almost certainly leave others homeless”.

A Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities spokeswoman said: “The Renters (Reform) Bill, which has begun its progress through Parliament, delivers the 2019 manifesto commitment of ‘a better deal for renters’.

“Reforms will strengthen protections for both renters and landlords – abolishing so-called ‘no fault’ section 21 evictions, while strengthening landlords’ rights of possession.

“Tenants will benefit from greater security and quality of housing, and landlords will find it easier to get rid of anti-social tenants or those wilfully not paying rent.

“We remain committed to creating a private rented sector that works for responsible landlords and tenants and holding those abusing the current system to account.”

