Two-thirds of firms dealing with skills shortages, survey finds

More than two-thirds of Scottish companies are having difficulties with skills shortages, according to a survey.

Some 71% of organisations which took part in the Business Barometer study reported problems in this regard.

The annual report is produced by the Open University and the British Chambers of Commerce, based on a survey of 1,289 organisations around the UK.

It also found 42% of companies said they had been unable to fill certain roles due to a lack of applicants.

Businesses, governments and training providers are being urged to ‘work together to find solutions’ to the skills shortage (Alamy/PA)

Meanwhile, 75% said there is an increased workload on existing staff.

David Allen, acting depute director at the Open University, said: “Skills shortages are biting hard, damaging businesses and holding back economic growth.

“Never has it been more important for businesses, governments and training providers to work together to find solutions.

“The Open University is a world leader in providing innovative and flexible distance learning opportunities.

“We have a vast variety of initiatives in place to support people, regardless of age, geography and background, to access higher education and succeed in their studies.”