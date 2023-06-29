Inclusive workplaces unlock growth, Starmer tells LGBT+ business leaders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inclusive workplaces unlock growth, Starmer tells LGBT+ business leaders

By Press Association
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer meets LGBT businesspeople during a Pride breakfast event in London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer meets LGBT businesspeople during a Pride breakfast event in London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer said more inclusive workplaces can “unlock growth” and would play a part of Labour’s economic recovery plans as he spoke at an event to mark Pride.

The party leader renewed a commitment to ensure employees are “free of harassment” and “able to be entirely themselves” as he met LGBT+ business leaders on Thursday.

He was joined by shadow women and equalities secretary Anneliese Dodds, who said inclusive practices are “good for working people, good for business and good for our economy as a whole”.

In making its case, Labour pointed to research by Deloitte which suggested that up to a third of workers are considering moving to a more LGBT-friendly employer.

Inclusive businesses achieve greater share prices, market valuations and stronger cash flows through retaining staff and enabling higher-level collaboration, the party said.

Sir Keir Starmer attends pride breakfast
Labour leader Sir Keir renewed a commitment to ensure employees are ‘free of harassment’ and ‘able to be entirely themselves’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Linda Riley, chief executive of Diva Magazine, and Iain Anderson, chairman of communications firm Cicero, were among LGBT+ business chiefs who joined the Labour leader at a roundtable discussion in central London.

Speaking at the event, Sir Keir said: “Britain’s economy is built on the efforts of working people and brilliant businesspeople. They will build the growth we need.

“The best teams value everyone for who they are, and in return they get the very best out of them.

“Those at the forefront of building these inclusive businesses know this is how you unlock growth and hold expertise. I saw that when I led a public service and now as I lead the Labour Party.

“Labour growth will be inclusive in every way – we will ensure working people are able to work free of harassment and able to be entirely themselves.”

Ms Dodds said: “Inclusion for LGBT+ people matters. We need to harness the potential of everyone in our economy and that means making sure that people at work feel safe and supported.

“Retaining and attracting talented staff is a huge challenge for firms, which is why inclusive practices are good for working people, good for business and good for our economy as a whole.

“Labour will make inclusion the norm, not the outlier, by requiring employers to tackle discrimination and harassment.”

