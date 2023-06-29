Government’s Rwanda asylum policy is unlawful, Court of Appeal rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Government’s Rwanda asylum policy is unlawful, Court of Appeal rules

By Press Association
The Court of Appeal has ruled Government plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda is unlawful (Tom Pilgrim/PA)
The Court of Appeal has ruled Government plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda is unlawful (Tom Pilgrim/PA)

Government plans to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda are unlawful, the Court of Appeal has ruled.

In a decision on Thursday, three judges overturned a High Court judgment that previously said the east African nation could be considered a “safe third country”.

The Court of Appeal’s decision was announced by the Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett during a short hearing in London, where he stressed the court reached its conclusion on the law and took “no view whatever” about the political merits of the policy.

When asked by the PA news agency if the Rwandan government was considering intervening in the case in order to appeal against the ruling, a spokesman for the nation’s administration said: “The UK Government is considering an appeal.”

The Home Secretary Suella Braverman will make a statement in the House of Commons later on Thursday, Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt said.

Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett stressed the court took
Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett stressed the court took “no view whatever” about the political merits of the policy (Cameras in Court/PA)

Lord Burnett, who heard the appeal with Sir Geoffrey Vos and Lord Justice Underhill in April, said the court ruled by a majority that the policy of removing asylum seekers to Rwanda is unlawful.

He told the court Sir Geoffrey and Lord Justice Underhill concluded that deficiencies in the asylum system in Rwanda mean there is a “real risk” asylum seekers could be returned to their home country and face persecution or other inhumane treatment when they may have a good claim for asylum.

He added the two judges found that: “In that sense Rwanda is not a ‘safe third country’.”

Home Secretary Suella Braverman toured a building site on the outskirts of Kigali during her visit to Rwanda in March to see houses that could eventually house deported migrants from the UK (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Home Secretary Suella Braverman toured a building site on the outskirts of Kigali during her visit to Rwanda in March to see houses that could eventually house deported migrants from the UK (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Lord Burnett, who disagreed with the other two judges and concurred with the High Court’s ruling, added: “That conclusion is founded on the evidence which was before the High Court that Rwanda’s system for deciding asylum claims was, in the period up to the conclusion of the Rwanda agreement, inadequate.

“The court is unanimous in accepting that the assurances given by the Rwandan government were made in good faith and were intended to address any defects in its asylum processes.

“However, the majority believes that the evidence does not establish that the necessary changes had by then been reliably effected or would have been at the time of the proposed removals.

“In consequence sending anyone to Rwanda would constitute a breach of Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights, with which Parliament has required that the Government must comply.”

Lord Burnett continued in a summary of the ruling: “The result is that the High Court’s decision that Rwanda was a safe third country is reversed and that unless and until the deficiencies in its asylum process are corrected, removal of asylum seekers to Rwanda will be unlawful.”

He concluded: “The Court of Appeal makes clear that its decision implies no view whatever about the political merits or otherwise of the Rwanda policy.

“Those are entirely a matter for the Government, on which the court has nothing to say.

“The court’s concern is only whether the policy complies with the law as laid down by Parliament.”

Sir Geoffrey Vos, the Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett, and Lord Justice Underhill (seated top, left to right) in the Court of Appeal to deliver their ruling (Cameras in Court/PA)
Sir Geoffrey Vos, the Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett, and Lord Justice Underhill (seated top, left to right) in the Court of Appeal to deliver their ruling (Cameras in Court/PA)

In a 161-page judgment, Sir Geoffrey, who was supported in his ruling by Lord Justice Underhill, said: “Our conclusion on the safety of Rwanda issue means that the Rwanda policy must be declared unlawful.”

The Rwandan government responded to the judgment to say it is “one of the safest countries in the world”.

The appeal comes after two judges at the High Court dismissed a series of legal bids against the plans in December last year, finding the Rwanda proposals were consistent with the Government’s legal obligations.

Lawyers for some individual asylum seekers and the charity Asylum Aid brought the challenge against their decision at the Court of Appeal.

At the appeal hearing in April, lawyers for the group of asylum seekers argued that the High Court “showed excessive deference” to the Home Office’s assessment that assurances made by the Rwandan authorities “provide a sufficient guarantee to protect relocated asylum-seekers” from a risk of torture or inhumane treatment.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with the President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame at 10 Downing Street during his visit to the UK in May (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with the President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame at 10 Downing Street during his visit to the UK in May (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The three appeal judges were told that material provided by the Rwandan authorities “lacked credibility, consisting of blanket denials and clear contradictions”.

Lawyers for the Home Office opposed the appeal, telling the court the Rwandan government has “indicated a clear willingness to co-operate with international monitoring mechanisms” and that there are “reciprocal obligations with strong incentives for compliance”.

Lord Burnett said on Thursday that there was a “deliberately tight timetable” to decide the consequences of the Court of Appeal’s decision, in part so any bid to for the go-ahead to challenge the ruling at the Supreme Court “can be decided promptly”.

More from Press and Journal

The new look Aberdeen Whisky Shop opens its doors on Saturday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
First look inside newly expanded Aberdeen Whisky Shop
Portrait picture of Elizabeth Watson smiling at camera set against green background.
Death of Peterhead grandmother being treated as murder
Side-on view of red and white Copius trawler at sea.
Fisherman who died after falling overboard off Shetland coast was not wearing lifejacket correctly
Former Aberdeen and Scotland manager Craig Brown. Image: SNS
Aberdeen FC former players' charity match trophy named in honour of Craig Brown
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. A pair of goal posts have been removed from an Inverness park to help its grass recover, and not because of antisocial behaviour concerns. Picture shows; Goal posts have been taken down at Burn Brae Park in Inverness. Inverness. Stuart Findlay/DCT Media Date; 23/03/2023
Goalposts removed from Inverness park after antisocial behaviour concerns
Banff Sheriff Court, Low Street.
Roads ban for 'overexcited' teen who took mum's car and crashed into family
Kaya Malinowska and her mum Anna are the bee's knees after launching Carnie Bees, their family business producing honey, candles and pollen you can sprinkle on your cereal.Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire honey producer creates buzz with plans for bee sauna
Oklahoma! is being performed at the Aberdeen Arts Centre. Image credit: Callum Stuart
REVIEW: Oklahoma! At Aberdeen Arts Centre
Loch Ness manager Shane Carling. Image: Courtesy of Loch Ness FC/David Jefferson
Loch Ness add top striker ahead of Scottish Cup bow and title defence
Dark and mysterious, The Cave Bar makes for an intriguing experience. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Posh pub grub at Meldrum House's 1236 At The Cave Bar