Universities not safe without guidance on students accused of sex crimes – MSP

Universities will not be safe places until clear guidance is introduced for how students accused of sexual crimes are dealt with, an MSP has said.

Pam Gosal launched a petition from rape survivor and campaigner Ellie Wilson, calling for national safeguarding guidance for higher education institutions around sex offenders and those awaiting trial for similar crimes.

It comes after the man who raped Ms Wilson was allowed to enrol at a Scottish university despite the institution knowing he had been charged and was awaiting trial.

She has waived her right to anonymity to campaign for victims of rape and sexual assault, especially students.

On Thursday, Ms Wilson and Ms Gosal gathered signatures for her petition from MSPs at Holyrood.

It calls for “clearly defined measures” to be introduced when sex offenders or those awaiting trial are enrolled at universities.

Ms Gosal, a Conservative MSP, told the PA news agency: “When somebody sends their child away – and certainly when I send my child away – I hope those universities and colleges are safe places for our children.

Pam Gosal said Ms Wilson’s case is ‘horrific’ (Jacob King/PA)

“At this moment, they’re not safe places if we do not have this common policy and guidance in place.”

She said victims could see perpetrators “walking around” campus without “concrete policies” in place to prevent this.

Ms Gosal added: “Ellie Wilson went through a horrific crime in 2018 when she was raped by a fellow student at the University of Glasgow.”

She said it is “absolutely shocking” the man who raped Ms Wilson was able to enrol at Edinburgh University despite facing criminal charges. He was later convicted of rape.

Ms Wilson, 25, said she has been in discussion with admissions body Ucas on how it collects information on criminal convictions from candidates.

She told the PA news agency: “We know that sexual violence on campus is such a widespread problem.

“Even just speaking anecdotally, I wasn’t the only person I knew at university that experienced sexual violence.

Tomorrow I’ll be in the Scottish Parliament calling on MSPs to support my petition to introduce national safeguarding guidance for sexual misconduct in higher education. At universities across the country there may be sex offenders roaming with no safety measures in place. — Ellie Wilson (@ellieokwilson) June 28, 2023

“I think if you speak to any young woman at an institution in Scotland, a lot of them will have stories to tell.”

She called on universities to move faster in developing their own guidelines on how to protect students.

Ms Wilson said: “Across the country, there are potentially sex offenders lurking on our campuses with no safeguarding in place.

“I don’t think that’s being treated with the appropriate urgency and seriousness.”

She acknowledged there has to be an “appropriate bar” around accusations.

Those awaiting a criminal trial could be offered classes online rather than in person, she suggested.

On Wednesday, Holyrood’s Petitions Committee considered Ms Wilson’s proposals.

It agreed to progress the petition by writing to a number of organisations seeking their views.