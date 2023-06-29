Universities not safe without guidance on students accused of sex crimes – MSP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Universities not safe without guidance on students accused of sex crimes – MSP

By Press Association
A petition calls for clear guidance for universities on dealing with students accused of sex crimes (Chris Radburn/PA)
Universities will not be safe places until clear guidance is introduced for how students accused of sexual crimes are dealt with, an MSP has said.

Pam Gosal launched a petition from rape survivor and campaigner Ellie Wilson, calling for national safeguarding guidance for higher education institutions around sex offenders and those awaiting trial for similar crimes.

It comes after the man who raped Ms Wilson was allowed to enrol at a Scottish university despite the institution knowing he had been charged and was awaiting trial.

She has waived her right to anonymity to campaign for victims of rape and sexual assault, especially students.

On Thursday, Ms Wilson and Ms Gosal gathered signatures for her petition from MSPs at Holyrood.

It calls for “clearly defined measures” to be introduced when sex offenders or those awaiting trial are enrolled at universities.

Ms Gosal, a Conservative MSP, told the PA news agency: “When somebody sends their child away – and certainly when I send my child away – I hope those universities and colleges are safe places for our children.

Conservative Party Conference 2022
Pam Gosal said Ms Wilson’s case is ‘horrific’ (Jacob King/PA)

“At this moment, they’re not safe places if we do not have this common policy and guidance in place.”

She said victims could see perpetrators “walking around” campus without “concrete policies” in place to prevent this.

Ms Gosal added: “Ellie Wilson went through a horrific crime in 2018 when she was raped by a fellow student at the University of Glasgow.”

She said it is “absolutely shocking” the man who raped Ms Wilson was able to enrol at Edinburgh University despite facing criminal charges. He was later convicted of rape.

Ms Wilson, 25, said she has been in discussion with admissions body Ucas on how it collects information on criminal convictions from candidates.

She told the PA news agency: “We know that sexual violence on campus is such a widespread problem.

“Even just speaking anecdotally, I wasn’t the only person I knew at university that experienced sexual violence.

“I think if you speak to any young woman at an institution in Scotland, a lot of them will have stories to tell.”

She called on universities to move faster in developing their own guidelines on how to protect students.

Ms Wilson said: “Across the country, there are potentially sex offenders lurking on our campuses with no safeguarding in place.

“I don’t think that’s being treated with the appropriate urgency and seriousness.”

She acknowledged there has to be an “appropriate bar” around accusations.

Those awaiting a criminal trial could be offered classes online rather than in person, she suggested.

On Wednesday, Holyrood’s Petitions Committee considered Ms Wilson’s proposals.

It agreed to progress the petition by writing to a number of organisations seeking their views.

