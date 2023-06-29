New advisory group will help ministers with tax strategy in future budgets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

New advisory group will help ministers with tax strategy in future budgets

By Press Association
Scottish ministers will receive ‘strategic advice’ from experts on the new Tax Advisory Group (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Scottish ministers will receive ‘strategic advice’ from experts on the new Tax Advisory Group (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

A new group to provide Scottish ministers with “strategic advice” on tax will bring together economists and academics, along with anti-poverty campaigners.

The Scottish Government announced it is to establish a Tax Advisory Group, as pledged in the medium term, financial strategy.

It will look at taxes as a whole, including non-domestic rates, following a recommendation on this from the New Deal for Business Group, set up by First Minister Humza Yousaf in a bid to “reset” the Government’s relationship with the business community.

The Tax Advisory Group will include economics experts from think tanks the Fraser of Allander Institute and the Institute for Fiscal Studies, business leaders from the Scottish Chambers of Commerce, and union representatives from the Scottish Trades Union Congress as well as members of the Robertson Trust anti-poverty charity.

Its work will be considered by the Government when preparing the Scottish budget for 2024-25, as well as in the longer term, tax strategy adopted by ministers.

Deputy First Minister Shona Robison said: “We want to build a tax system that works for everyone in Scotland, while allowing us to continue to deliver high-quality, public services and keep our finances on a sustainable footing.

“A core part of this is ensuring we talk to as wide a range of people as possible, which is why I am convening this group to provide us with strategic advice.

“Each member will bring to the table ideas and insights from across Scottish society, ensuring we can develop a tax system that is fair, progressive and effective.”

Deputy First Minister Shona Robison stressed the importance of ‘fair, progressive and effective’ taxation (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Tax Advisory Group is being established at the same time as the New Deal for Business Group issued its recommendations to the First Minister.

It recommended reforms to non-domestic rates to be kept under review to help deliver the “most competitive environment to do business whilst also supporting our communities”.

It also called for a return of the Independent Regulatory Review Group, which was set up by the previous Labour/Liberal Democrat administration in 2004 in order to improve the regulatory environment for business.

However, the organisation was stood down in 2020 during the Covid pandemic.

Co-chair of the New Deal for Business Group, Dr Poonam Malik, the head of investments at Strathclyde University, spoke of members’ “desire for change” and “positive mindset”.

Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray, who also co-chaired the group, said: “The Scottish Government is listening to business and is committed to taking forward these recommendations to deliver a wellbeing economy with sustainability and fairness at its heart that allows business and, in turn, society, to thrive.”

More from Press and Journal

The new look Aberdeen Whisky Shop opens its doors on Saturday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
First look inside newly expanded Aberdeen Whisky Shop
Portrait picture of Elizabeth Watson smiling at camera set against green background.
Death of Peterhead grandmother being treated as murder
Side-on view of red and white Copius trawler at sea.
Fisherman who died after falling overboard off Shetland coast was not wearing lifejacket correctly
Former Aberdeen and Scotland manager Craig Brown. Image: SNS
Aberdeen FC former players' charity match trophy named in honour of Craig Brown
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. A pair of goal posts have been removed from an Inverness park to help its grass recover, and not because of antisocial behaviour concerns. Picture shows; Goal posts have been taken down at Burn Brae Park in Inverness. Inverness. Stuart Findlay/DCT Media Date; 23/03/2023
Goalposts removed from Inverness park after antisocial behaviour concerns
Banff Sheriff Court, Low Street.
Roads ban for 'overexcited' teen who took mum's car and crashed into family
Kaya Malinowska and her mum Anna are the bee's knees after launching Carnie Bees, their family business producing honey, candles and pollen you can sprinkle on your cereal.Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire honey producer creates buzz with plans for bee sauna
Oklahoma! is being performed at the Aberdeen Arts Centre. Image credit: Callum Stuart
REVIEW: Oklahoma! At Aberdeen Arts Centre
Loch Ness manager Shane Carling. Image: Courtesy of Loch Ness FC/David Jefferson
Loch Ness add top striker ahead of Scottish Cup bow and title defence
Dark and mysterious, The Cave Bar makes for an intriguing experience. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Posh pub grub at Meldrum House's 1236 At The Cave Bar