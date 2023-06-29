MSPs to launch inquiry into ‘incredibly important’ public finances

MSPs are to investigate the “incredibly important” issue of Scotland’s finances.

MSPs on Holyrood’s Finance and Public Administration Committee are planning an inquiry into the sustainability of public finances.

It comes after the Scottish Government revealed it is facing a £1 billion shortfall for day-to-day spending in 2024-25 – with this projected to rise to almost £2 billion by 2027-28.

As part of its work, the committee will also look at the impact of Scotland’s aging and falling population on public finances.

Convener Kenneth Gibson said they were keen to hear the views of both individuals and organisations.

Mr Gibson said: “The purpose of this inquiry is to examine how the budget for 2024-25 and beyond will ensure the sustainability of Scotland’s finances in both the short and longer-term.

“It is an incredibly important subject matter given the forecast budget pressures and longer-term demographic challenges in Scotland.”