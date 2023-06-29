Cleverly defends China visit plans and pledges to use UK’s global ‘influence’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Cleverly defends China visit plans and pledges to use UK’s global ‘influence’

By Press Association
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has said the UK can show ‘influence’ by visiting China (Victoria Jones/PA)
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has said the UK can show ‘influence’ by visiting China (Victoria Jones/PA)

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has defended a possible trip to China as he argued that international reforms cannot happen without recognising Beijing’s global financial influence.

Mr Cleverly confirmed last week that he is “looking at the options” for a potential visit to China – the first by a UK foreign secretary since Jeremy Hunt went in 2018.

Speaking on Thursday, the Cabinet minister said he believes the UK could exert “influence” over the Chinese Communist Party when it comes to international issues, as he vowed to address its human rights record and treatment of Hong Kong if he does make the trip to the Far East.

Mr Cleverly, taking questions after a speech given to think tank Chatham House’s London Conference, recalled a talk he gave at the Mansion House in April, where he said the UK needs to protect itself from China and build a strong network of allies while also engaging with the Asian superpower.

He said: “I very passionately believe that the UK has agency, we have a voice, we have influence and we should try to utilise that.

“And that is best done through direct engagement.

“So the timing and the details of any trip that I might make to China are still yet to be decided.

“But, as and when I do go, I will of course talk about the issues that I raised in the past… their internal human rights activity, their attitude towards Hong Kong, concerns over the Taiwan strait, and others.”

The Foreign Secretary has argued against isolating China, despite wariness in the West – including among China hawks on the Conservative backbenches – over the country’s growing assertiveness and refusal to criticise Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Cleverly, whose speech on Thursday focused on reforming multilateral partnerships, said he is aware that international reforms have to take into consideration China’s financial links with developing nations.

Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao visits UK
Chinese premier Wen Jiabao is greeted by Culture Secretary Jeremy Hunt at the Shakespeare Centre in Stratford-upon-Avon in June 2011 (Chris Radburn/PA)

“One of the things that I’m very conscious about is how many smaller and poorer countries are very heavily indebted to China,” he said.

“And if I’m going to drive the reform that I intend to drive in the multilateral system, China is a very significant and influential player in many of those institutions.

“And therefore engaging with them is an important part of the agenda I’ve set out in this speech.”

Polly Truscott, Amnesty International UK’s foreign policy adviser, said Mr Cleverly would need to “do more than talk” if he is to use his possible visit to change China’s attitude when it comes to the repression of Uighurs in Xinjiang and protest crackdowns in Hong Kong.

“Without securing clear commitments that Beijing will stop these abuses, the Government risks appearing to ignore human rights abuses in the name of trade and security,” she said.

Senior Tory Mr Cleverly argued during his speech that, with the world currently “living through a turning point in the history of humanity”, the make-up of the United Nations Security Council should change.

He said there should be permanent African representation and membership for India, Brazil, Germany and Japan on the international panel.

The Security Council currently has five permanent members – the UK, US, China, Russia and France – with 10 non-permanent members elected for two-year terms.

Mr Cleverly also pressed for reform of the World Trade Organisation to reflect the “digital economy” and said there needs to be a multilateral approach to regulation when it comes to emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI).

He said the world is experiencing a “period of dizzying and rapid economic, demographic, technological and social change” and that broader coalitions are required to address those challenges.

Rishi Sunak visit to Moldova
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky is to be awarded the Chatham House Prize in recognition of his contribution to international relations (Carl Court/PA)

At the event on Thursday, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky will be awarded the Chatham House Prize in recognition of his contribution to international relations.

He is scheduled to make a short live address to the conference via video-link, with a special representative collecting the award on his behalf.

Following his speech, Mr Cleverly was asked about Russian President Vladimir Putin facing an internal rebellion by the mercenary Wagner Group at the weekend.

The Foreign Secretary said the mutiny led by Wagner owner Yevgeny Prigozhin was “to a large extent an internal matter for Russia and Putin”.

“Their frictions are up to them. The leadership of Russia is entirely and exclusively an issue for the Russian people,” he said.

“We will not be distracted. Our commitment is to support Ukraine until they have recovered their sovereignty, and then help them rebuild and renew their country after the conflict, to provide them with the military and financial resources to do both of those things.

“That is the plan. We’re not distracted by these events. We’re sticking with the plan.”

More from Press and Journal

CR0042927 Jamie Ross. Stock. Fishing. Gourdon, Aberdeenshire. Monday 15th May 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
SNP scraps fishing ban plans in latest U-turn
The Macallan James Bond 60th Anniversary Collection.
James Bond boost for whisky firm Edrington as it smashes £1 billion sales barrier
coastguard helicopter
Concerns helicopter may have ditched off coast ruled as 'false alarm'
The new look Aberdeen Whisky Shop opens its doors on Saturday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
First look inside newly expanded Aberdeen Whisky Shop
Portrait picture of Elizabeth Watson smiling at camera set against green background.
Death of Peterhead grandmother being treated as murder
Side-on view of red and white Copius trawler at sea.
Fisherman who died after falling overboard off Shetland coast was not wearing lifejacket correctly
Former Aberdeen and Scotland manager Craig Brown. Image: SNS
Aberdeen FC former players' charity match trophy named in honour of Craig Brown
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. A pair of goal posts have been removed from an Inverness park to help its grass recover, and not because of antisocial behaviour concerns. Picture shows; Goal posts have been taken down at Burn Brae Park in Inverness. Inverness. Stuart Findlay/DCT Media Date; 23/03/2023
Goalposts removed from Inverness park after antisocial behaviour concerns
Banff Sheriff Court, Low Street.
Roads ban for 'overexcited' teen who took mum's car and crashed into family
Oklahoma! is being performed at the Aberdeen Arts Centre. Image credit: Callum Stuart
REVIEW: Oklahoma! At Aberdeen Arts Centre