Disability benefit processing delays should ease by summer, MSPs told

Significant delays to processing devolved disability payments should start to clear by the end of summer, MSPs have heard.

Adult Disability Payment was introduced last year as a replacement for the UK Government’s Personal Independence Payment (PIP), with most claimants receiving a decision within four months.

However figures show some claimants are waiting up to seven months to find out if there application has been approved.

Speaking to Holyrood’s Social Justice and Social Security Committee, Social Security Scotland chief executive David Wallace admitted the processing times are “unacceptable”.

However, he said the organisation is still in a “period of settling in” as staff adjust to the new systems.

He said a range of changes have been introduced, resulting in significant progress in recent weeks.

The changes include application form simplifications, using in-house health and social care practitioners to help make early decisions, and amending call-handling procedures.

He told the committee on Thursday: “We are seeing internally good progress, things that give us confidence, we’re seeing productivity starting to increase and that is driving how many decisions we have made.

“We have seen over the last couple of weeks we’re making far more decisions inside the organisation than we have ever made before – a record couple of weeks.

“The more we can do that, then the more we can cut through the head of work.

“We’re in a position where we’re hoping by the end of summer we can bring down the average waiting time.”

The service started to replace new claims for PIP across Scotland at the end of August 2022, while existing claimants are being transferred to the Scottish Government system in phases which are expected to be completed by 2025.

It is thought around 700,000 disabled people and carers will be transferred to the devolved system.

Mr Wallace also told the committee that he understands the frustrations of claimants who are relying on the cash.

He said: “I know that some of the benefits processing times are taking far longer than is acceptable.

“I absolutely share that frustration and we as an organisation are absolutely committed to giving clients decisions as quickly as possible and making sure that we have got the information required to get decisions.”

Mr Wallace also said around 96% of clients transferred to the devolved system reported the process is significantly more “compassionate” than the existing Department for Work and Pensions arrangement.