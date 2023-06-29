Banks unveil plans to boost savings rates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Banks unveil plans to boost savings rates

By Press Association
HSBC said it would keep savings rates under review (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
HSBC said it would keep savings rates under review (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

HSBC UK and First Direct have unveiled plans to boost savings rates.

Customers with HSBC UK accounts will see some savings interest rates increase from Friday June 30, alongside a change to increase the higher-paying tier on the bank’s online bonus saver account.

Those with an online bonus saver will be able to earn 4% in interest on up to £50,000, whereas previously they were only able to earn this amount on up to £10,000.

Previously, those with £10,000 to £50,000 saved could earn 2.30% interest.

HSBC UK said the change meant customers could potentially earn up to around £680 more annually in interest.

The rate will also increase by 0.40 percentage points to 1.75%, on balances over £50,000.

HSBC is also making a 0.40 percentage point rate increase to its instant access premier savings account (taking it to 2%) and its flexible saver account (pushing it to 1.75%).

The bank said it would keep savings rates under review.

Jose Carvalho, head of wealth and personal banking at HSBC UK, said: “We want to support customers through this period.”

HSBC UK has also set an end date for its £200 current account switch offer, which started in April. Applicants need to submit their application by midnight on Monday July 3.

Meanwhile, First Direct, which is a division of HSBC UK Bank, has increased the rate on its fixed-rate saver account from 4.6% to 5% and will increase more rates on Friday, including boosting the rate on an easy access bonus account to 4% on balances up to £50,000.

Chris Pitt, chief executive of First Direct, said: “We’ve reviewed our interest rates to ensure our customers receive a competitive return.”

Various calls have been made for banks and building societies to raise their savings rates with the same haste as increases to borrowers’ mortgage costs.

On Wednesday, the Government said the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) had agreed to report by the end of July on how the savings market was supporting savers to benefit from higher interest rates.

A new consumer duty, which will come into force later this summer, will give the regulator stronger powers to take action if necessary.

As part of this, major banks and building societies will be required to explain the pace and extent of their pass through of interest rates, and how they are proactively supporting savers to switch to high interest-rate products.

Bank of England figures released on Thursday show a record £4.6 billion was withdrawn by under-pressure households from banks and building societies in May. The net withdrawal figure was the highest since monthly records started in October 1997.

This was a sharp contraction compared with net deposits of £3.7 billion flowing into bank and building society accounts in April.

More from Press and Journal

CR0042927 Jamie Ross. Stock. Fishing. Gourdon, Aberdeenshire. Monday 15th May 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
SNP scraps fishing ban plans in latest U-turn
The Macallan James Bond 60th Anniversary Collection.
James Bond boost for whisky firm Edrington as it smashes £1 billion sales barrier
coastguard helicopter
Concerns helicopter may have ditched off coast ruled as 'false alarm'
The new look Aberdeen Whisky Shop opens its doors on Saturday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
First look inside newly expanded Aberdeen Whisky Shop
Portrait picture of Elizabeth Watson smiling at camera set against green background.
Death of Peterhead grandmother being treated as murder
Side-on view of red and white Copius trawler at sea.
Fisherman who died after falling overboard off Shetland coast was not wearing lifejacket correctly
Former Aberdeen and Scotland manager Craig Brown. Image: SNS
Aberdeen FC former players' charity match trophy named in honour of Craig Brown
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. A pair of goal posts have been removed from an Inverness park to help its grass recover, and not because of antisocial behaviour concerns. Picture shows; Goal posts have been taken down at Burn Brae Park in Inverness. Inverness. Stuart Findlay/DCT Media Date; 23/03/2023
Goalposts removed from Inverness park after antisocial behaviour concerns
Banff Sheriff Court, Low Street.
Roads ban for 'overexcited' teen who took mum's car and crashed into family
Oklahoma! is being performed at the Aberdeen Arts Centre. Image credit: Callum Stuart
REVIEW: Oklahoma! At Aberdeen Arts Centre