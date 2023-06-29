Mordaunt denies ‘screeching U-turn’ on festival drug testing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mordaunt denies ‘screeching U-turn’ on festival drug testing

By Press Association
Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt said the Government’s position on requiring a licence for testing controlled substances has not changed (Chris Ison/PA)
Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt said the Government’s position on requiring a licence for testing controlled substances has not changed (Chris Ison/PA)

The Government’s position on requiring a licence for drug testing at festivals has not changed, a minister insisted, as a Labour MP hit out at a “screeching U-turn”.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the Parklife music festival in Manchester was unable for the first time since 2014 to test confiscated drugs for public safety messaging, owing to a Home Office requirement for a licence.

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt said the Government’s position has not changed and that drug testing for controlled substances requires a licence.

Labour MP Sam Tarry (Ilford South) raised the issue in the Commons during a session of questions related to the business of the House.

He said: “This morning I spoke to a leading figure in the night-time and festival industry.

“Since 2014 the Home Office has allowed the testing of drugs to take (place) at many, many festivals, saving potentially hundreds of lives.

“What happened just over a month ago was a screeching U-turn from the Home Office, inexplicable to many festival organisers across the country.”

Mr Tarry added: “For me, harm reduction has got to be the focal point of organising those fantastic musical events.

“I would like to see a debate in Government time that gets to the bottom of this inexplicable Home Office U-turn because in prior times the Home Office itself has sanctioned this activity taking place on site at festivals with Home Office branding, and in fact has even permitted GMP (Greater Manchester Police) and Avon and Somerset Police, as well as having their own forensic early-warning systems in place, to allow this stuff to take place so that people can participate and make adult informed choices about what they are going to do or not going to do, and do so in a much safer way.”

Ms Mordaunt said she recognised the issue was a “concern to other members of this House”.

She said: “Our position on this has not changed.

“Drug testing providers must have a licence to test for controlled drugs, including at festivals.

“We have always had that condition in place and made it clear. And law enforcement has always had the responsibility to uphold that legal requirement.

“We have not received any applications for drug testing at the major festivals this summer, and we continue to keep an open dialogue with any potential applicants.”

A parliamentary committee report in 2021 called for greater legal clarity around drug testing at festivals, saying the licences to handle controlled drugs have been for fixed sites only – not mobile sites such as those that would be required for festivals.

The Home Office said the testing of confiscated drugs could go ahead at festivals if the drugs were taken to a licensed site, according to The Telegraph.

