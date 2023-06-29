Ministers drop plans for highly protected marine areas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Ministers drop plans for highly protected marine areas

By Press Association
Highly Protected Marine Areas will not now go ahead as proposed by 2026 (PA)
Highly Protected Marine Areas will not now go ahead as proposed by 2026 (PA)

The Scottish Government has dropped its controversial plans to restrict fishing in 10% of Scotland’s waters following an uproar from coastal communities.

Net-Zero Secretary Mairi McAllan announced the plan to introduce highly protected marine areas (HPMAs) by 2026 will no longer go ahead.

Instead, she said a new way forward will be developed with a view to making Scotland “nature-positive” by 2030.

Groups representing fishing industries were strongly opposed to the HPMA proposals and some SNP MSPs joined in the criticism.

Mairi McAllan
Mairi McAllan confirmed the HPMA proposals are being ditched (PA)

Ms McAllan stressed the need to prevent damage to marine ecosystems.

She told MSPs: “I have listened intently and am in no doubt of the strong views both for and against.

“But if there has been one consistent point of consensus, it is that doing nothing is not an option.

“In fact, we know from a recent Government-funded survey that 85% of Scottish respondents consider protecting the marine environment as important to them.

“I can confirm today that the proposal as consulted on will not be progressed.

“This means we will no longer seek to implement HPMAs across 10% of Scotland’s seas by 2026.”

Fishing survey
Fishing groups were strongly opposed to the proposals (Steve Parsons/PA)

She said the Government will develop a “new pathway and timetable”, in line with plans to make Scotland “nature-positive” by 2030.

Conservative MSPs said there should be a more comprehensive commitment to scrap the proposals.

Rachael Hamilton said HPMAs had been “universally” opposed by the communities they affected.

Finlay Carson asked if the minister would apologise.

Ms McAllan told him she takes the matter “exceptionally seriously”, adding: “Regardless of politicking from the Conservatives, I will continue to do that.”

Elspeth Macdonald, chief executive of the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation, welcomed the move to scrap the “flawed” HPMAs.

She said: “Ministers will now need to re-assure people that they are not simply intent on introducing the same policy by the back door.

“The seafood sector has set out a clear pathway on how we can work with Government to strike the right balance between nature conservation and sustainable use, and the test for Government now is to deliver upon that.”

A spokesman for the charity Open Seas said: “Although Open Seas support the stated aims of HPMAs, we have maintained serious concerns about the approach taken so far to implement them.

“The Scottish Government are now learning a hard lesson that deep community engagement and participation is fundamental to taking action for the environment.

“The HPMA debate has diverted some attention from the routine environmental damage to Scotland’s coastal seabed caused by scallop dredging and bottom-trawling.”

More from Press and Journal

Forres Mechanics FC's No10 Ben Barron celebrates with Forres Mechanics FC's No18 Thomas Brady
Ben Barron and Tom Brady sign new Forres deals as Steven MacDonald talks up…
CR0042927 Jamie Ross. Stock. Fishing. Gourdon, Aberdeenshire. Monday 15th May 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
SNP scraps fishing ban plans in latest U-turn
The Macallan James Bond 60th Anniversary Collection.
James Bond boost for whisky firm Edrington as it smashes £1 billion sales barrier
coastguard helicopter
Concerns helicopter may have ditched off coast ruled as 'false alarm'
The new look Aberdeen Whisky Shop opens its doors on Saturday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
First look inside newly-expanded Aberdeen Whisky Shop
Portrait picture of Elizabeth Watson smiling at camera set against green background.
Death of Peterhead grandmother being treated as murder
Side-on view of red and white Copius trawler at sea.
Fisherman who died after falling overboard off Shetland coast was not wearing lifejacket correctly
Former Aberdeen and Scotland manager Craig Brown. Image: SNS
Aberdeen FC former players' charity match trophy named in honour of Craig Brown
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. A pair of goal posts have been removed from an Inverness park to help its grass recover, and not because of antisocial behaviour concerns. Picture shows; Goal posts have been taken down at Burn Brae Park in Inverness. Inverness. Stuart Findlay/DCT Media Date; 23/03/2023
Goalposts removed from Inverness park after antisocial behaviour concerns
Banff Sheriff Court, Low Street.
Roads ban for 'overexcited' teen who took mum's car and crashed into family