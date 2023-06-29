Catholics urged to follow Pope’s lead by urging MPs to block migration Bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Catholics urged to follow Pope’s lead by urging MPs to block migration Bill

By Press Association
Pope Francis has been vocal about defending the rights of migrants (Danny Lawson/PA)
Catholics in England and Wales are being urged to follow Pope Francis’s teaching on migrant rights and oppose the Government’s tough new asylum seeker law.

The charity Cafod wants its supporters to press their MPs to vote down the Illegal Migration Bill after highlighting the 86-year-old pontiff’s call for “maximum respect” for the “dignity of each migrant”.

Judges on Thursday ruled that a key element of the Government’s Bill – which seeks to deport asylum seekers who arrive via unauthorised routes to their country of origin or a third country such as Rwanda – was unlawful.

Three judges at the Court of Appeal overturned a High Court judgment that said the east African nation could be considered a “safe third country”.

Cafod, the international development arm of the Roman Catholic Church in England and Wales, said the Bill “represents everything Pope Francis asks us not to be”.

It will send an email on Saturday to thousands of its supporters, urging them to press their MP to vote down the Bill, arguing that it “effectively shuts the door on people who need our protection”.

While the flagship legislation has been passed by the Commons, recent bruising defeats in the Lords mean there is set to be so-called parliamentary ping-pong as MPs consider amendments made in the upper chamber.

In his papal encyclical Fratelli Tutti, published in 2020, Francis said: “No one can remain excluded because of his or her place of birth, much less because of privileges enjoyed by others who were born in lands of greater opportunity.

“The limits and borders of individual states cannot stand in the way of this.”

There are thought to be around four million Catholics in England and Wales, with worshippers taking their lead on moral issues from the Pope’s teachings, which are informed by the Bible and Christian traditions.

Aisha Dodwell, head of campaigns at Cafod, told the PA news agency: “If passed, this inhumane legislation will be a stain on the country’s reputation.

“People fleeing conflict and persecution are dying in their thousands as they try to find safety for themselves and their families.

Illegal Migration Bill
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak plans to challenge the Court of Appeal’s decision on his stop-the-boats legislation (Yui Mok/PA)

“Yet, instead of recognising the dire situation these people are in, the UK Government is seemingly doing everything it can to make their lives even harder.

“Pope Francis has urged world leaders to build bridges not walls and to welcome, protect and integrate people without distinction.

“But the Illegal Migration Bill represents everything Pope Francis asks us not to be, which is why we are urging Catholics to speak out against the Bill and show we are a country that welcomes people who need our help.”

Cafod said that, while its focus as an aid agency tends to be on overseas projects in more than 40 developing countries, it felt compelled to act on Francis’s call for the world to defend refugee and migrant rights.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has vowed to contest Thursday’s legal ruling on his administration’s legislation, which he has dubbed the Stop The Boats Bill.

The Tory Party leader has made preventing small boats of migrants crossing the English Channel one of his top five pledges to the electorate ahead of a likely general election next year, arguing that it is the best way to crack down on human trafficking.

The Bill aims to ensure those who arrive in the UK without permission will be detained and promptly removed, either to their home country or a third country such as Rwanda.

In an economic assessment published this week, Home Office officials calculated that ministers could spend £169,000 on every asylum seeker forcibly removed to a third country such as Rwanda.

Last year 45,755 people were detected to have made the perilous journey.

