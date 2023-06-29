Thames Water has ‘secure and committed’ funding, Government insists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thames Water has ‘secure and committed’ funding, Government insists

By Press Association
The Government has doubled down on its reassurances that troubled Thames Water has ‘secure and committed’ funding (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Government has doubled down on its reassurances that troubled Thames Water has “secure and committed” funding, as the water sector’s £60 billion debt pile comes under greater scrutiny.

Access to water and utility bills will not be affected by the supplier’s financing woes, ministers were keen to stress.

Downing Street said water regulator Ofwat was on top of the issue, even though the Government is keeping a close eye.

“Of course the Government is carefully monitoring this but it is for the regulator in the first instance,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said.

He added that “while there are clearly issues with Thames Water, they have secure and committed funding”.

It comes as Thames Water’s troubles has shone a light on the precarious financial health of other British suppliers.

Total debt in the sector hit £60.6 billion last year, increasing by more than £1 billion from the previous year, Ofwat said.

Late last year, the watchdog flagged four other firms it said it was most worried about in terms of their financial health. These were Southern Water, Portsmouth, Yorkshire, and SES Water.

But ministers have reiterated that customers will not see their water supplies affected as a result of financial troubles.

Health minister Neil O’Brien told Sky News in a message to customers: “Absolutely nothing is going to happen in terms of either their bills or their access to water, we have contingency plans – like we do in all of these network utilities – to manage any difficult situations.”

CITY ThamesWater
Thames Water net debt (PA Graphics)

Senior Conservative Cabinet minister Mel Stride said on Wednesday that “water will continue to flow” whatever the outcome for the company.

Wading in on the saga, the Consumer Council for Water said the prospect of “substantial” bill rises to fund investment in the sector should come with a “strong safety net” to protect households that are struggling.

The group said that bill rises could come from companies’ investing more in environmental policies and improving water and sewerage services.

Thames Water, which is owned by a consortium of pension funds and sovereign wealth funds, stressed that it is working with shareholders to secure the cash it needs.

Cabinet meeting
Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride said water would ‘continue to flow’ no matter what happens with Thames Water (James Manning/PA)

The firm, which serves 15 million households, had a debt pile of £14 billion last year and the highest gearing level of all water companies – a key measure of a company’s financial risk.

Meanwhile, the largest shareholder of Tideway, the company building London’s new “super sewer”, sought to stress that the project is independent of Thames Water.

International Public Partnerships Limited, which owns an 18% stake in Tideway, said that “Tideway is a completely separate company to Thames Water”.

Thames Water is set to operate and manage the tunnel when construction completes, due to be by 2024.

