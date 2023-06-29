Streeting ‘to come down like a ton of bricks’ on vaping firms targeting children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Streeting ‘to come down like a ton of bricks’ on vaping firms targeting children

By Press Association
Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting (Joe Giddens/PA)
Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting (Joe Giddens/PA)

Wes Streeting has issued a warning to vaping companies pushing nicotine products onto children, vowing that the next Labour government would come down on them “like a ton of bricks”.

The shadow health secretary’s comments come amidst growing concerns about the rise in underage vaping and the potential long-term health consequences for young people.

In a Westminster Hall debate on electronic cigarette use, Mr Streeting acknowledged the potential benefits of vapes as smoking cessation aids – but stressed they are “nonetheless a harmful product”.

He criticised vaping industry leaders for “insulting the public’s intelligence”, insisting that whilst they may argue that e-cigarettes are a tool for driving down smoking rates, their true intention is “targeting children to get them on nicotine”.

He said a Labour government would take decisive action on the issue, including banning branding and advertising of vapes to children.

Appearing before the Health and Social Care Committee during an evidence session on youth vaping on Wednesday, John Dunne, director general of the UK Vaping Industry Association, and Marcus Saxton, chairman of the Independent British Vape Trade Association, denied their members were promoting flavours to children.

The pair also denied the industry was trying to hook a new generation of youngsters on nicotine.

Mr Streeting told Westminster Hall: “The vaping industry is not targeting children to get them off cigarettes. It is targeting children to get them on nicotine.

“I don’t care what the industry leaders told the select committee yesterday. Frankly, they are insulting the public’s intelligence.

“Walk down pretty much any high street in our country today and you will be able to buy brightly coloured vapes and e-liquids.”

Vaping stock
Vaping products displayed in a vape shop (Nick Ansell/PA)

He argued “there is no doubt that these products are being designed, packaged, marketed and sold deliberately to children” and that there is “no wonder there has been an explosion of underage vaping in recent years”.

Mr Streeting called out the Conservative Party for voting down a proposed amendment to ban the marketing of vapes to under-18s in the past, adding: “I hope ministers have had a genuine change of heart.”

He went on: “Either way, there will be action on this after the general election. The next Labour government will come down like a ton of bricks on companies pushing nicotine to children, and we will ban the branding and advertising of vapes to children, too.”

The debate was led by Tory MP Dr Caroline Johnson, who also expressed deep concern about the accessibility and appeal of vaping products to youngsters.

She made the case for tighter regulation of the vaping industry, licensing requirements, increased fines for violations, and potential taxation on disposable vapes to deter children from accessing these products.

Responding to the debate, health minister Neil O’Brien said the Government is “absolutely aware of the risks vapes pose to children”, noting “they are not risk-free, it’s entirely addictive, it can be harmful, and there are unanswered questions that have been raised on the long-term use”.

He mentioned the initiatives announced by the Prime Minister last month to tackle youth vaping, which are designed to close regulatory loopholes, enhance health education, and enforce stricter rules within the vaping industry.

He went on: “We are absolutely committed to doing all we can to prevent children from starting vaping. We are already taking robust action in a whole range of areas but we are also looking closely at how we can go further.

“We will publish the response to that ‘youth vaping: call for evidence’ earlier this autumn to outline our next steps and we want to move fast.”

More from Press and Journal

Some of the performers at Circus Vegas. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Spectacular Circus Vegas offers low-price tickets for Highlanders despite rising costs to keep show…
Lews castle, which was to host the Midnight Sun Weekender festival.
Western Isles Council pushes for Midnight Sun Weekender ticket holders to get refunds
New Formartine United goalkeeper Jake Ritchie is pictured in front of the club badge holding a match top.
Formartine United sign goalkeeper Jake Ritchie from Buchanhaven Hearts JFC
People will be able to catch a glimpse of Sea Cloud Spirit when it docks next year. Image: Sea Cloud
Magnificent ship confirms its return to Aberdeen for 2024 cruise season
Thurso High School in Caithness.
Demolition on the cards for condemned Thurso school building - but Highland Council must…
Forres Mechanics FC's No10 Ben Barron celebrates with Forres Mechanics FC's No18 Thomas Brady
Ben Barron and Tom Brady sign new Forres deals as Steven MacDonald talks up…
CR0042927 Jamie Ross. Stock. Fishing. Gourdon, Aberdeenshire. Monday 15th May 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
SNP scraps fishing ban plans in latest U-turn
The Macallan James Bond 60th Anniversary Collection.
James Bond boost for whisky firm Edrington as it smashes £1 billion sales barrier
coastguard helicopter
Concerns helicopter may have ditched off coast ruled as 'false alarm'
The new look Aberdeen Whisky Shop opens its doors on Saturday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
First look inside newly-expanded Aberdeen Whisky Shop