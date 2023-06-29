Dawn Butler: AI risks automating discrimination if threat not taken seriously

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dawn Butler: AI risks automating discrimination if threat not taken seriously

By Press Association
Dawn Butler (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Dawn Butler (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Artificial intelligence risks “automating discrimination” if the threat is not taken seriously, Labour former minister Dawn Butler has said.

The MP for Brent Central raised concerns over the use of facial recognition and other technologies, and also warned weakening data rights would leave a situation “ripe for exploitation”.

Speaking about artificial intelligence (AI) and data rights in the Commons, she warned the Government’s approach is to let the technology “off the leash”.

She was speaking as the House held a backbench-led debate on AI.

UK Parliament portraits
Technology minister Paul Scully (Richard Townshend/UK Parliament)

The Labour MP said she recognised the “huge benefits” of AI but stressed: “We need to stay sober and recognise the huge risks because some of these organisations when we asked them ‘where do you get your data from?’, it’s very opaque, they’re not telling us where they get their data from.

“And some of these organisations, as I understand it, have got their mass data scraping from places like Reddit, as we know that’s not really a place that you would go to be informed on many things.

“What we’re doing if we don’t take this seriously is we’re automating discrimination and it’ll become so easy to just accept what the system is telling us – that those people who are marginalised at the moment will become further marginalised.”

She warned: “There are countries at the moment that are outlawing how facial recognition is used, for instance, but we are not doing that in the UK. So we are increasingly looking like the outliers in this discussion and protection around AI.”

She added: “There are already harms that are already arising from AI, and the Government’s recently published white paper takes the view that strong clear protections are simply not needed. I think the Government’s wrong on that. Strong clear protections are most definitely needed.”

“We need new legally binding regulations,” she said, saying the Government has “plans to water down data rights and data protection”.

And she warned against any attempt to relax rules on what is considered personal data, saying: “Our personal data is what ultimately powers many AI systems, and it will be left ripe for exploitation and abuse.”

“Instead of reigning in this technology, the Government’s approach is to let it off the leash, and I think that is problematic,” she told MPs.

Technology minister Paul Scully said the Government has to manage the risks and opportunities of AI.

Addressing Ms Butler’s remark that the Government is letting the technology off the leash, Mr Scully said: “I don’t think it’s right. When we talk about the AI white paper, it’s the flexibility that actually keeps it up to date.”

He added: “The approach the white paper advocates is proportionate and it’s adaptable.

“The proposed regulatory framework draws on the expertise of regulators, supporting them to consider AI in their own sectors by applying a set of high level principles which are outcome focused and designed to promote responsible AI innovation and adoption.”

“Industry supports the plans,” he added.

