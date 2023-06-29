Tory Lee Anderson to get ticking off for using parliamentary roof to film promo

Tory MP Lee Anderson faces a telling off for using a parliamentary rooftop to film a promotion video for his £100,000-a-year GB News show.

The Serjeant at Arms, who is responsible for upholding order in the Commons, will be contacting the Conservative Party deputy chairman over the Twitter clip.

Using Parliament Square and Whitehall as the backdrop, Mr Anderson asked viewers to get in touch with their problems for a chance to appear on his weekly show.

🤔 Got a problem you need solving? 🤨 Well Agony Anderson is here to help! Send in your questions written or as a video to gbviews@gbnews.com and @LeeAndersonMP_ will provide his best real world solutions! Lee Anderson's The Real World – Fridays at 7pm – Only on GB News pic.twitter.com/OY3OTHeKMD — GB News (@GBNEWS) June 28, 2023

A House of Commons spokesman said: “Unauthorised photography or filming is not permitted on the parliamentary estate.

“Where it is seen or reported to be happening, the individual in question will be asked to stop and reminded of the rules.

“Where breaches are observed or reported, the Serjeant at Arms will discuss with (or write to) the member involved to confirm the rules.”

Separate to rules on filming, the MPs’ code of conduct states: “Excepting modest and reasonable personal use, members must ensure that the use of facilities and services provided to them by Parliament, including an office, is in support of their parliamentary activities, and is in accordance with all relevant rules.”