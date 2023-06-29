Growth forecasts downgraded as Scots warned mortgage rates and prices could rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Growth forecasts downgraded as Scots warned mortgage rates and prices could rise

By Press Association
Mortgage rates are likely to continue to rise’ as the Bank of England deals with ‘stickier inflation’, the Fraser of Allander Institute warned (Joe Giddens/PA)
High interest rates and inflation have led experts at a think tank to downgrade their economic forecasts for Scotland for the next two years.

The Fraser of Allander Institute has also cautioned that there could be more price hikes and rises in mortgage rates on the way.

The warnings came as the economic think tank downgraded its forecast for the next two years.

Back in March it said it expected Scotland’s economy would grow by 0.9% next year, followed by growth of 1.7% in 2025.

However, it now expects to see growth of 0.7% in 2024, with a further rise of 1.2% in the following 12 months

Professor Mairi Spowage, of the think tank, said it was now “less optimistic about growth next year and the year after”.

The economic experts at the think tank, who had previously forecast Scotland would be in recession in 2023, also revised their expectations for this year, with growth of 0.5% now expected.

But in its latest commentary, the Institute stated: “Our views on growth for 2024 and 2025 have become more pessimistic given the likelihood that inflation and interest rates will be more elevated for a longer period of time.”

According to the report, “growth in both Scotland and the UK continues to be slow and fragile”.

The experts said they still expected that inflation – which stood at 8.7% in May –  will come down over the remainder of 2023.

But the report, which is sponsored by Deloitte, stressed: “This does not mean that prices will start to come down – only that they will not be rising as quickly.”

It added: “It is now not likely to be until 2025 when inflation gets back to the Bank of England’s target level of 2%.”

Fraser of Allander Institute director Professor Mairi Spowage said they were ‘less optimistic’ about next year and the year after (University of Strathclyde/PA)

Prof Spowage said: “We have improved our outlook for growth in 2023 due to outturn economic data being significantly better than was expected.

“However, the increased downward pressure on demand that is going to impact growth in 2024, and maybe beyond, has led us to be less optimistic about growth next year and the year after.”

She warned there may be further price rises ahead of consumers, with the institute stating that so far most firms were “still choosing not to pass price increases onto consumers”.

The professor said: “In the main, businesses have been trying to absorb costs rather than pass them on to their customers.

“The signs are that more of them will have to pass through costs soon, though, which may lead to further price rises for consumers.”

Douglas Farish, senior partner at Deloitte in Edinburgh, said: “While Scotland’s economic performance has exceeded expectations from just a few months ago, challenges for businesses will persist throughout this year because of ongoing high inflation and rising interest rates.”

With the Bank of England having recently increased interest rates to 5% in a 13th consecutive rise, the institute warned more hikes were likely on the way.

It stated: “With stickier inflation reinforcing expectations that the Bank of England will increase interest rates further in the medium term, mortgage rates are likely to continue to rise before we see any easing of cost pressures in the housing market.”

Mr Farish said: “The risks posed to the housing market are in plain sight, with rising inflation and interest rates hardening the mortgage crunch for millions of people.”

