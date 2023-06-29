Nine projects in Scotland to share more than £2m of UK Government funding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Nine projects in Scotland to share more than £2m of UK Government funding

By Press Association
Minister for Scotland Malcolm Offord welcomed the funding from the UK Government. (Aaron Chown/PA)
Minister for Scotland Malcolm Offord welcomed the funding from the UK Government. (Aaron Chown/PA)

Nine projects in Scotland are set to share £2 million in the second round of the UK Government’s Community Ownership Fund (COF).

It will see community projects carry out major renovation works completed to revitalise run down buildings.

The funding is part of the UK Government’s £150 million of levelling up funding for community projects across the UK.

The North Edinburgh Arts building is set to benefit from £250,000 to rebuild it into a state-of-the-art hub, while the same allocation has been awarded to the Silverburn Flax Mill in Leven to attract visitors and create employment opportunities.

It will also see the derelict St Andrews and St Stephens Church in Perth turned into a youth hub, while the Portobello Town Hall will undergo essential repairs.

Other projects include the renovation of Laxdale Hall on the Isle of Lewis, refurbishing the “eyesore” former Trotters building in New Cumnock and repairing the John O’Groats Mill in the Highlands.

Recent changes to the fund mean that the amount of funding all projects can bid for has increased from £250,000 to £1 million.

Levelling up minister Dehenna Davison said: “This cash will support great projects that will provide better opportunities for people across Scotland.

“We want people to thrive within their communities, and preserving their local institutions is a vital part of that.”

UK Government Scotland Office minister Malcolm Offord said: “It’s great news that a further nine Scottish projects are sharing £2.03 million from the UK Government Community Ownership Fund.

“Through the fund we are now supporting 24 community groups across Scotland to breathe new life into the places where they live and work and play to the tune of £5.2 million.

“In total we are directly investing more than £2.4 billion in hundreds of projects across Scotland as we help grow our economy and level up the country.”

The nine projects brings the total Scottish COF investment to £5.2 million for 24 schemes.

More from Press and Journal

John O' Groats Mill
New funding boosts efforts to revamp derelict buildings in the Highlands and Islands
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock (13891799ad) MP Michael Gove in discussion on a panel on the 'Governments working together to strengthen the UK economy' at the Scottish Conservative Conference at the SEC in Glasgow MP Andrew Bowie at the Scottish Conservative Conference, SEC, Glasgow, Scotland, UK - 29 Apr 2023
North-east £80m investment zone win hailed as 'milestone' for region
Happy graduate Ben Collatin. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
GALLERY: University of Aberdeen students celebrate with loved ones
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie pictured at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie lifts the lid on stressful summer amid Wigan chaos
The Blackhillock substation is located near Keith. Image: DC Thomson.
SSEN to investigate alternative site for proposed substation near Keith
Allan Henderson, director at McGinty's Group, with employee Holly Greenhalgh outside the Town House following the approval of No 10 marquee. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson.
'We need any help we can get': No 10 marquee to return to Aberdeen…
Jo and Stewart Blair. Image: Brain Tumour Research.
Inverness school teacher releases album in aid of brain tumour research following husband's diagnosis
Clachnacuddin manager Jordan MacDonald. Image: Kenny Elrick
Clachnacuddin announce signing of teenagers Fergus Adams and Aly Riddle
Filming takes place at Stonehaven.
Stonehaven steals the spotlight in Landscape Artist of the Year competition show
A947 crash near Oldmeldrum
Two people taken to hospital following crash near Oldmeldrum