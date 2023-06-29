Shapps urged to end support for burning forest wood and crops for energy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shapps urged to end support for burning forest wood and crops for energy

By Press Association
Drax Power Station near Selby, North Yorkshire (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
Drax Power Station near Selby, North Yorkshire (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

Major campaign groups have joined forces to condemn the continued burning of wood from forests and energy crops in UK power stations.

Campaigners from Greenpeace, WWF, the RSPB, Wildlife Trusts, Wildlife and Countryside Link and Mighty Earth are among the NGOs who have penned an open letter to Energy Secretary Grant Shapps ahead of the expected publication of the Government’s new Biomass Strategy.

The activists are calling on ministers to end all subsidies for burning wood from forests and energy crops in power stations and to not award energy companies any new support or contracts to do so.

Bioenergy has been promoted as a carbon-neutral and renewable energy source on the basis that the emissions released by burning wood and crops can be offset by the carbon dioxide taken up by those planted to replace them.

The industry claims that the wood is sustainably sourced from forestry waste – like twigs and offcuts rather than whole trees – and that carbon capture technology can help to catch CO2 emissions when its burned.

Cabinet Meeting
Grant Shapps, Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero (Victoria Jones/PA)

But scientists and activists have been raising serious doubts over the veracity of these sustainability claims and whether biomass should play a major role in national net zero plans.

“The assumption that burning wood is carbon neutral is false,” the campaigners wrote on Friday.

“It is very different than the genuinely low-carbon energy provided by wind, solar, or geothermal.

“Bioenergy power plants are some of the biggest sources of carbon dioxide in the UK.

“It is assumed that they can offset their emissions by regrowing the trees that are cut down. But this can take decades – time we don’t have in the race to cut emissions and tackle climate change.”

In the letter, the campaigners also claimed that burning wood pellets has been found to increase energy bills, carries higher risks to UK energy and food security compared to wind and solar, and causes pollution that can negatively affect health and nature.

They disputed Government and industry arguments that carbon capture technology can make bioenergy “carbon negative”, adding that the UK’s net zero plans are based on “flawed calculations”.

Elsewhere, they raised concerns that subsidies will be granted to power companies if they commit to use carbon capture technology – but regardless of whether they actually do so.

“Billions of billpayers’ money may be used for business-as-usual burning of trees,” the letter warned.

The Government is set to unveil a new biomass strategy at the end of June, outlining how using sustainably-sourced wood and carbon capture technology can help the UK reach net zero.

Energy giant Drax, which runs the wood-burning power plant in Yorkshire, has been hoping the Government will extend wood burning licences beyond the current 2027 expiration.

Davey launches biomass facility
A biomass storage silo at Drax Power Station near Selby, North Yorkshire (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

But the recent Climate Change Committee’s report into the Government’s net zero progress found that biomass power plants must not be given contracts to operate from 2027 if the UK hopes to achieve its targets.

The majority of biomass burned in the UK is sourced and shipped from countries like the US, Canada and Estonia with producers often relying on government subsidies to make profit.

Many been rocked by scandals in recent years, facing allegations of cutting down whole trees rather than just forestry waste and polluting the air of vulnerable communities where the wood pellets are made.

The campaigners referred to reports that Drax’s own scientific advisers told the company to stop calling biomass “carbon neutral” and referring to the wood it uses as “waste”.

They also cited research which found that Drax is a major PM10 polluter – small particles that can be inhaled and cause health issues.

Gemma Hoskins, senior UK director at Mighty Earth, said: “Chopping down trees to make wood pellets to burn for electricity is not carbon neutral, it’s a carbon nightmare, releasing more carbon into the atmosphere than coal.”

Alex Mackaness, senior policy adviser for bioenergy at RSPB, said: “Moving forward, burning trees for electricity generation, even with carbon capture and storage, should not be supported, and instead the Strategy must identify how we best use the scarce biomass resources we have at our disposal in a way that delivers both for people and nature.”

Matt Williams, campaigner for Cut Carbon Not Forests, added: “It has become crystal clear how bad burning trees is for the climate, forests, and people’s energy bills.

“It’s time to consign burning trees in power plants to the past, and focus on protecting forests.”

A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson said: “We are committed to maintaining our strict biomass sustainability criteria, to ensure biomass use genuinely contributes to the UK’s decarbonisation efforts and is in line with the UK’s climate and environmental goals.

“Our ambition is to remain at the forefront of biomass sustainability, strengthening our already strict criteria where required.

“The Biomass Strategy will present further detail on this area.”

PA has contacted Drax for comment.

