Public confidence in justice system at risk due to delayed reforms, MPs warn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Public confidence in justice system at risk due to delayed reforms, MPs warn

By Press Association
MPs have criticised delayed reforms to the courts service (Jonathan Brady/PA)
MPs have criticised delayed reforms to the courts service (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Public confidence in the justice system is at risk of being undermined by the courts and tribunals service amid delays to key reforms, MPs have warned in a scathing report.

The agency has almost “burnt through” its entire budget to deliver a programme that is just over halfway complete, chairwoman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Dame Meg Hillier said.

Many of the issues relate to the introduction of His Majesty’s Courts and Tribunal Service’s (HMCTS) so-called Common Platform – a controversial new case management programme aimed at modernising the system.

The rollout of the platform has added “significant stress” to staff already under pressure to reduce court backlogs, the committee said.

Members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS), which represents HMCTS workers, have previously staged walkouts over the scheme, which they say has been complicated to use and forced them to work long hours.

PAC said the courts and tribunals service had “consistently underestimated” the scale and complexity of reforms, including the platform, leading it to fall behind on estimated deadlines.

HMCTS pushed back its timetable for the Court Reform Programme (CRP) for a third time in March and now expects complete delivery of the Common Platform in March 2025 – a year later than planned.

Despite having just £120 million left of its £1.3 billion budget, it has only completed 24 out of 44 reform projects, PAC said.

The committee also voiced concerns that HMCTS does not yet fully understand how some changes are affecting victims, other court users or the public’s access to justice.

It made five recommendations, including for the service to outline how it intends to improve engagement and transparency with staff and stakeholders and what it is doing to assure itself that its plans are now realistic.

In assessments completed by November last year, the service identified “concerning disparities” in the way divorce and probate services perform for different user groups, such as ethnic minorities.

But it is yet to make any changes based on these findings, PAC found.

“HMCTS plans to publish some of its findings in autumn 2023, but it will continue to risk undermining public confidence in the fairness of the justice system if it does not increase the pace at which it takes action in response to their findings,” the report said.

Dame Meg Hillier MP, chairwoman of the committee, said: “Our courts were already stretched thin before the pandemic, and the backlogs now faced pose a real threat to timely access to justice.

“These are services crying out for critical reform, but frustratingly HM Courts & Tribunal’s attempts appear in some cases to be actively hindering its own staff’s ability to carry out their jobs. In particular, the roll-out of the Common Platform digital system was a blow upon a bruise for pressured court users.

“We would expect HMCTS to appreciate by now that complex reform such as this cannot be properly implemented while failing to engage with those impacted, but our report paints a picture of a service now rushing to introduce its plans following multiple delays. HMCTS has now burnt through almost its entire budget for a programme of reform only a little over halfway complete.

“The Government told us that the complexity of managing some of these reforms was like ‘redesigning the jet engine while it is in flight’. It must explain how it intends to land the plane.”

The committee’s concerns were echoed by the Law Society, which represents solicitors in England and Wales.

“Reform is long overdue but mustn’t be done in a way that adds to the burden on judges, court staff, solicitors and barristers who are already overstretched. Neither should it make the long delays faced by court users worse,” Law Society president Lubna Shuja said.

“Feedback from our members has been that the speed of change and the number of changes all at once has been problematic. Technology can drive efficiency in courts, however, rolling out unfinished or untested software drives delays and costs, as we have seen with Common Platform. Completion dates of projects still in development should be adjusted so they are realistic and achievable.

“Such projects should only be launched in full once they have been fully tested and evaluated. For example, the online public family law service had functionality issues which led to significantly delayed cases because it hadn’t been sufficiently tested.”

An HMCTS spokesperson said: “We are modernising our courts so they are fit for the 21st century and the digital services we have introduced have been used over two million times.

“The Common Platform is a vital part of this reform, replacing old systems that are fragmented and unsustainable, but we have listened to our staff, partners and those using the system in order to make its rollout smoother.

“We will consider the findings of this report and are already acting on many of its recommendations, including ensuring we’re using lessons learned so far to improve the remainder of the programme.”

More from Press and Journal

John O' Groats Mill
New funding boosts efforts to revamp derelict buildings in the Highlands and Islands
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock (13891799ad) MP Michael Gove in discussion on a panel on the 'Governments working together to strengthen the UK economy' at the Scottish Conservative Conference at the SEC in Glasgow MP Andrew Bowie at the Scottish Conservative Conference, SEC, Glasgow, Scotland, UK - 29 Apr 2023
North-east £80m investment zone win hailed as 'milestone' for region
Happy graduate Ben Collatin. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
GALLERY: University of Aberdeen students celebrate with loved ones
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie pictured at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie lifts the lid on stressful summer amid Wigan chaos
The Blackhillock substation is located near Keith. Image: DC Thomson.
SSEN to investigate alternative site for proposed substation near Keith
Allan Henderson, director at McGinty's Group, with employee Holly Greenhalgh outside the Town House following the approval of No 10 marquee. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson.
'We need any help we can get': No 10 marquee to return to Aberdeen…
Jo and Stewart Blair. Image: Brain Tumour Research.
Inverness school teacher releases album in aid of brain tumour research following husband's diagnosis
Clachnacuddin manager Jordan MacDonald. Image: Kenny Elrick
Clachnacuddin announce signing of teenagers Fergus Adams and Aly Riddle
Filming takes place at Stonehaven.
Stonehaven steals the spotlight in Landscape Artist of the Year competition show
A947 crash near Oldmeldrum
Two people taken to hospital following crash near Oldmeldrum