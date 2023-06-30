UK economy edged up in first quarter, official data confirms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK economy edged up in first quarter, official data confirms

By Press Association
The UK economy grew marginally over the first quarter of the year, driven by increases within the services sector (James Manning/PA)

The UK economy grew marginally over the first quarter of the year, driven by increases within the services sector, according to official data.

UK gross domestic product (GDP) edged up by 0.1% between January and March, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

The ONS had already indicated growth of 0.1% in May, but on Friday it confirmed the figure in its more thorough report.

The biggest driver of overall growth came from the information and communications industry, which grew by 1.3%, with increases in computer programming, consultancy work and telecommunications, the data revealed.

But the buoyant sector was partially offset by declines in health, transport and storage, education, and public administration and defence, which all saw workers walk out during industrial action through the month.

The confirmed first quarter figures come after the economy grew by 0.2% in April, after a 0.3% fall in March, further easing fears that the UK may have avoided a recession.

The ONS’s director of economic statistics, Darren Morgan, said: “Our revised data also show higher levels of business investment than initially estimated, with many firms taking advantage of the Super Deduction Corporation Tax allowance, before it ended.

“Household saving remained strong at a headline level, driven almost entirely by income earned by their pension funds.

“Households took money out of their savings accounts at a record level while the amount of new mortgage and re-mortgage borrowing fell.”

