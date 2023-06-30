3.5% annual fall in house prices in June as mortgage costs rise – Nationwide

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
3.5% annual fall in house prices in June as mortgage costs rise – Nationwide

By Press Association
House prices fell by 3.5% annually in June, according to Nationwide Building Society (Gareth Fuller/PA)
House prices fell by 3.5% annually in June, according to Nationwide Building Society (Gareth Fuller/PA)

House prices fell by 3.5% annually in June – and a sharp increase in borrowing costs is likely to exert a “significant drag” on housing market activity – according to an index.

The 3.5% fall follows a 3.4% annual decline in house prices in May, Nationwide Building Society said.

Prices were fairly stable over the month, rising by a modest 0.1%, reversing a 0.1% month-on-month decline in May.

The average UK house price in June was £262,239.

Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist, said: “Longer term interest rates, which underpin mortgage pricing, have increased sharply in recent months, in response to data indicating that underlying inflation in the UK economy is not moderating as fast as expected.

“This has prompted investors to expect the Bank of England to increase its policy rate further and for it to remain higher for longer.

“Longer term borrowing costs have risen to levels similar to those prevailing in the wake of the mini-budget last year, but this has yet to have the same negative impact on sentiment.

“For example, the number of mortgage applications has not yet declined and indicators of consumer confidence have continued to improve, though they remain below long run averages.

“The sharp increase in borrowing costs is likely to exert a significant drag on housing market activity in the near term.”

A 10% deposit on a typical first-time buyer home is equal to around 55% of gross annual income, Nationwide said.

It added that, while this is down from the highs of 59% prevailing in late 2022, it is marginally above the levels prevailing before the financial crisis struck in 2007/8.

Mr Gardner added: “Moreover, despite the higher interest rates available to savers, the sharp rise in rents, together with continued high rates of inflation more generally is continuing to make it difficult for many prospective buyers to save for a deposit.”

He said: “A combination of healthy rates of income growth and modest price declines should improve affordability over time, especially if mortgage rates moderate.”

Mr Gardner said that for people coming off two-year fixed-rate mortgage deals, a new two-year deal could equate to an increase of £385 per month for a typical borrower.

Those coming off five-year deals face an increase equating to around £315 per month for a typical mortgage borrower, he said.

He said lenders will work with borrowers to provide assistance wherever possible.

Nathan Emerson, CEO of property professionals’ body Propertymark, said: “Despite the current economic conditions, our members report only a slight dip in the number of buyers coming to the market when compared to last year when the sales market was in a frenzy. However, many are being more cautious before deciding to make a purchase.”

Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said: “The jump in mortgage rates also likely will increase the flow of buy-to-let landlords selling up, which will lead to a faster increase in the stock of unsold properties and a strengthening of buyers’ ability to negotiate discounts.”

Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at estate agent Knight Frank, said: “Prices will come under growing pressure given how much higher mortgage costs are compared to 18 months ago and we expect a 10% decline, spread over this year and 2024.”

Matt Thompson, head of sales at London-based estate agent Chestertons, said: “As more and more tenants are facing rent increases, many are reviewing their situation and conclude that, despite higher interest rates, buying still presents a financially attractive option.”

Alex Lyle, director of London-based estate agency Antony Roberts, said: “There is still lots of activity and plenty of offers coming in, although many of these buyers aren’t under offer themselves.

“This is a sign of how the market has shifted as this wouldn’t have been the case 12 months ago, when buyers wouldn’t make an offer unless they were themselves proceedable.”

Michael Bailey, director at Preston-based Michael Bailey Estate Agent said: “I haven’t yet seen a dramatic increase in asking price reductions since the most recent base rate increase. That had been expected and priced in.”

Ross McMillan, owner at Glasgow-based Blue Fish Mortgage Solutions, said: “In Scotland, the signs are appearing that the slower housing market and associated flattening of prices seen in other parts of the UK, may finally be starting to get its claws embedded into the Scottish market as well.”

Here are annual house price increases or decreases across the UK, according to Nationwide. The figures show the annual change across the three months to June:

Northern Ireland, £182,740, 0.7%

East Midlands, £232,142, minus 1.1%

Scotland, £178,695, minus 1.5%

Wales, £204,763, minus 1.7%

West Midlands, £239,432, minus 1.9%

Outer Metropolitan (includes St Albans, Stevenage, Watford, Luton, Maidstone, Reading, Rochford, Rushmoor, Sevenoaks, Slough, Southend-on-Sea, Elmbridge, Epsom and Ewell, Guildford, Mole Valley, Reigate & Banstead, Runnymede, Spelthorne, Waverley, Woking, Tunbridge Wells, Windsor and Maidenhead, Wokingham), £421,035, minus 2.9%

Yorkshire and the Humber, £199,146, minus 3.2%

North East England, £154,042, minus 3.3%

Outer South East (includes Ashford, Basingstoke and Deane, Bedford, Braintree, Brighton and Hove, Canterbury, Colchester, Dover, Hastings, Lewes, Fareham, Isle of Wight, Maldon, Milton Keynes, New Forest, Oxford, Portsmouth, Southampton, Swale, Tendring, Thanet, Uttlesford, Winchester, Worthing), £335,775, minus 3.7%

South West, £305,672, minus 4.0%

North West, £205,176, minus 4.1%

London, £516,923, minus 4.3%

East Anglia, £275,443, minus 4.7%

