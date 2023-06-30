Lord Goldsmith resigns from Government, accusing Sunak of ‘apathy’ on climate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lord Goldsmith resigns from Government, accusing Sunak of ‘apathy’ on climate

By Press Association
Lord Goldsmith accused the Prime Minister of being ‘uninterested’ in climate commitments (PA)
A minister accused of being part of a campaign to undermine an inquiry into Boris Johnson has resigned, criticising Rishi Sunak’s “apathy” towards the climate crisis.

In a scathing letter on Friday, Lord Goldsmith accused the Prime Minister directly of being “simply uninterested” in climate issues, and said his position had been made “untenable”.

The departure comes just a day after the Tory peer was named by the Privileges Committee as one of eight parliamentarians said to have put “improper pressure” on its investigation into Mr Johnson’s partygate denials to MPs.

The cross-party panel had suggested Parliament should consider what action to take over Lord Goldsmith and seven other Conservative politicians over comments about the inquiry’s work.

Writing to Mr Sunak, the Tory peer said: “Prime Minister, having been able to get so much done previously, I have struggled even to hold the line in recent months.

“The problem is not that the Government is hostile to the environment, it is that you, our Prime Minister, are simply uninterested. That signal, or lack of it, has trickled down through Whitehall and caused a kind of paralysis.”

He added: “This Government’s apathy in the face of the greatest challenge we have faced makes continuing in my current role untenable. ”

The Foreign Office minister was criticised by the Privileges Committee on Thursday over remarks it said were part of a co-ordinated attempt to undermine its investigation into Mr Johnson’s denials over pandemic-era parties in Downing Street.

The cross-party group of MPs cited a retweet posted by the Tory peer in June which called the inquiry, which ultimately found the former prime minister deliberately misled the Commons over the scandal, a witch hunt and a kangaroo court.

“Exactly this,” he had added. “There was only ever going to be one outcome and the evidence was totally irrelevant to it.”

The committee said the Commons should consider whether the actions of MPs involved, including staunch Johnson loyalists Nadine Dorries and Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, amounted to contempt of Parliament, as well as what further action to take.

Mr Sunak refused to answer questions about Lord Goldsmith’s resignation when asked as he left a hospital visit in Cambridgeshire on Friday.

Downing Street on Thursday said Mr Sunak had full confidence in Lord Goldsmith despite the follow-up report’s findings.

But the committee also said the upper chamber should be made aware of its findings and consider what action to take.

The Liberal Democrats said the Prime Minister should have “had the guts” to sack Lord Goldsmith the day before his ministerial resignation following his “brutal” censure.

Sarah Olney, the party’s Treasury spokeswoman, said: “This Conservative chaos is never-ending.

“Every day brings more more resignations and scandal in this depressing Westminster soap opera.

“Rishi Sunak should have had the guts to sack Zac Goldsmith yesterday when he was brutally criticised by the partygate watchdog. Sunak is clearly too weak to control his own party.”

