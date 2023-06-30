27% annual fall in house sales in May – HMRC figures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

27% annual fall in house sales in May – HMRC figures

By Press Association
Across the UK, 80,020 home transactions were recorded in May 2023, according to HM Revenue and Customs (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Home sales tumbled by 27% in May compared with the same month a year earlier, according to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) figures.

Across the UK, 80,020 transactions were recorded in May 2023, which was also 3% lower than in April 2023.

HMRC’s report said the big fall compared with May 2022 “is partly due to higher number of bank holidays in May 2023, but also represents the decline in general market conditions in recent months”.

Mortgage rates have been jumping amid expectations over inflation, while there are also signs of house price growth becoming weaker.

Nationwide Building Society reported on Friday that house prices fell by 3.5% annually in June and on a month-on-month basis increased only slightly, by 0.1%.

Jeremy Leaf, a north London estate agent and a former residential chairman of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Rics) said: “The downwards trend in transaction numbers continues, partly highlighted by the strong numbers prevailing at this time last year.

“Transactions always provide a more accurate reflection of market health than property prices. Mortgage upheaval and inflation concerns have meant fewer buyers and more protracted negotiations, which is resulting in fewer transactions.

“However, buyers and sellers still seem determined, where finances permit, to ensure sales proceed even though they are taking their time over it.”

Kevin Roberts, managing director, Legal & General Mortgage Services said: “Overall property transactions have dipped in recent months.

“Partly this reflects a bit of a return to pre-pandemic norms, but it also shows that some buyers may be sitting tight, perhaps because they feel more uncertain about their finances and the future of the property market.”

Mark Harris, chief executive of mortgage broker SPF Private Clients, said: “Transaction numbers continue to come under pressure in the face of higher interest rates and the cost of living.

“Swap rates, which underpin the pricing of fixed-rate mortgages, continue to rise.”

Jason Tebb, CEO of property search website OnTheMarket.com, said: “With the potential for further interest rate rises and lenders pulling their mortgages and repricing upwards, borrowers are likely to have concerns around affordability.

“While there are people who need to move and will do so regardless, sellers must price realistically if they are serious about transacting in coming months.”

