Slater pledges action on single-use vapes as report suggests possible ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Slater pledges action on single-use vapes as report suggests possible ban

By Press Association
Minister Lorna Slater is pledging action against the ‘big problem’ of disposable vapes (Jane Barlow/PA)
Minister Lorna Slater is pledging action against the ‘big problem’ of disposable vapes (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Scottish Government has pledged to act against the “big problem” caused by single-use vapes.

Circular economy minister Lorna Slater spoke about the impact that disposable vapes had on the environment, communities and young people, pledging to outline action to tackle the problem this autumn.

Green MSP Gillian Mackay, however, insisted the Scottish Government should lead the way in the UK by banning such products.”

Ms Mackay, her party’s health spokesperson at Holyrood, stated: “Disposable vapes are a modern day scourge with many unknown risks for people’s health and for young users in particular.

“They are also cluttering our high streets and having a real and profoundly harmful impact on our environment.”

She added: “Scotland can lead the change across the UK by stopping these companies from targeting children and from banning the sale of disposable vapes for good.”

Ms Mackay spoke out after a review, carried out for the Scottish Government by Zero Waste Scotland, found that in the year to  early April 2023,  between 21 and 26 million disposable vapes were estimated to have been used in Scotland.

The research found 543,000 Scots are using vapes, and that almost a tenth (9%) of them were under 16, with 51,000 vapers in this age group, while 78,000 vapers (14%) are under the age of 18.

Single-use vapes are particularly popular with younger people (James Manning/PA)

Most under-18s who use e-cigarettes were said to prefer single-use vapes.

Overall, just over a tenth (10.8%) of the adult population were said to be regular users of e-cigarettes – with more than a quarter (27%) of this group estimated to be using single-use e-cigarettes

The review, which looked at the environmental impact these products have, estimated that in 2022 disposable vapes were responsible for up to 4,292 tonnes of CO2 emissions – the equivalent of the amount produced by about 2,100 cars.

While disposable vapes are thrown away after a single use, the batteries typically used in them could be recharged 500 times if design of the product allowed for this, the report added.

To tackle such problems it outlined nine possible measure ministers could introduce to tackle the environmental impact of disposable vapes – including a ban on sales.

Other measures suggested charging a deposit when single-use vapes are sold, with this returned when the items are brough back for recycling, or introducing a levy on sales which would be paid by consumers.

A ban on flavoured e-cigarettes is another alternative proposed, along with tightening the enforcement of existing laws in relation to underage sales.

Scottish Green MSP Gillian Mackay has been leading calls at Holyrood for a ban (Jane Barlow/PA)

But Ms Mackay said: “The advice from experts, medical professionals, councils and campaigners is clear. A ban is a necessary and obvious step to ensure generations of young people don’t suffer future harm.”

Speaking on behalf of the Scottish Government Ms Slater said: “This report shows that single-use vapes have become a big problem – for our environment, local communities and young people.

“I will take action and will engage with those affected, including young people, over the coming months, with a view to setting out a way forward in the autumn.”

She added: “Single use vapes are an issue across the UK, so I have invited ministers from the other UK Governments to meet to discuss the findings of the report and what we can do in response.”

With retailers of single-use vapes already being required to take these back for safe disposal, or contribute to the cost of recycling, Ms Slater noted that this was “clearly not happening as it should”.

She added she would write to the UK Government on this “to share our findings and to ask what they will do to ensure these obligations are met”.

Meanwhile, Iain Gulland, chief executive of Zero Waste Scotland, said: “Any form of littering is unacceptable – it damages the environment, economy, and is a blight on the areas where we live, work, and socialise.

“Single-use vapes are made up of components which, unless disposed of safely and responsibly, can last on our planet for years and years. And the sight of them, discarded on our streets, is becoming far too common.

“This is why Zero Waste Scotland was happy to lead on this important report. Tackling our throwaway culture is a priority for us and we will continue to work with the Scottish Government in highlighting the huge impact that littering these items has on the environment.”

More from Press and Journal

Two mountaineers climbing Glen Coe in the snow by torchlight in the early morning light.
Stunning picture of Glen Coe mountaineers by Highland photographer up for national prize
Jay Henderson enjoyed his loan stint with Caley Thistle this year - now he's a Ross County player. Image: SNS Group
Ross County boss Malky Mackay hails capture of 'exciting young talent' Jay Henderson
Hit up the beach this summer. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
12 beaches you need to visit in the north and north-east - from Nairn…
Union Terrace Gardens grass
Gallery: The Union Terrace Gardens grass is finally greener on the other side!
Over-consumption is a major 21st Century challenge. Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Rowett Institute plays leading role in tackling global food challenges
Professor Alexandra Johnstone montage.
Rowett food expert's cost-of-living-crisis warning
Aberdeen keeper Danny Ward in action against Kairat Almaty in the Europa League qualifiers. Image: SNS.
Former loan star Danny Ward says Aberdeen were 'heading towards' the Premiership title in…
CR0043715, Callum Law New Fraserburgh FC vice-chairman George Thom. Thursday, June 29th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Celtic game a poignant start to George Thom's tenure as Fraserburgh vice-chairman
CR0041025 Ben Hendry story, Macduff. Locators Picture shows; 22-24 Duff Street, Macduff, plans for flats. Saturday 4 February 2023 Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Hogmanay driver who crashed into Macduff shop has car seized
To go with story by Keith Findlay. ESWL expansion Picture shows; Mark Selbie, who heads up ESWL in Houston. Houston. Supplied by Granite PR Date; Unknown
North-east firms Pipetech and ESWL growing teams at home and abroad