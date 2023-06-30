Fund providing ‘lifeline support’ to Scots in need to be improved, says minister

Improvements are to be made to a Scottish Government-funded scheme that provides “lifeline support” to those in need, the Social Justice Secretary has announced.

Ten years on from the establishment of the Scottish Welfare Fund, the Government has promised a series of changes will be made.

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said the measures will help ensure Scots can continue to get help “in their time of need”.

Since it was established a decade ago, the fund has helped more than 500,000 individuals and families across Scotland, who have received more than £380 million in total.

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville announced the changes (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The fund provides both crisis grants to those facing a financial emergency, as well as community care grants which are designed to help people have a settled home.

Councils handle applications to the fund and the Government said the changes will result in more consistent decision making across the country.

It is also promising a simplified application form, with clearer guidance alongside efforts to better promote the fund to those who may not currently know about it.

Ms Somerville said: “Ten years on from the introduction of the Scottish Welfare Fund, it is time to make improvements to ensure it continues to provide lifeline support.

“These actions will help to ensure that no matter where people live, they can access support they are eligible for in their time of need.”

Ms Somerville added that the “current financial pressures facing many households and the hardship that brings has shone a spotlight on the need for such emergency funds”.

She also blamed the “inadequacy of UK Government welfare” payments, saying this has contributed to “increased demand” for help from the Scottish Welfare Fund.