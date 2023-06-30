Humza Yousaf signs deal with councils in bid to ‘reset’ relationship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Humza Yousaf signs deal with councils in bid to ‘reset’ relationship

By Press Association
A nw deal to ‘reset’ the relationship between the Scottish Government and councils was signed by First Minister Humza Yousaf and Cosla president Shona Morrison (Lesley Martin/PA)
A nw deal to ‘reset’ the relationship between the Scottish Government and councils was signed by First Minister Humza Yousaf and Cosla president Shona Morrison (Lesley Martin/PA)

First Minister Humza Yousaf has signed a deal with Scotland’s councils that aims to “reset the relationship” between the Scottish Government and local authorities.

The Verity House Agreement has been named after the Edinburgh headquarters of Cosla, which represents all of Scotland’s councils.

With the deal establishing a “default position” of no ringfencing of funds –  which has in the past seen the Scottish Government determine how councils spend some of their cash – Mr Yousaf said he was committed to building a “stronger relationship with local government, with mutual trust and respect at its core”.

Under the agreement, councils and the Government will work together to make progress on three key priorities: tackling poverty; achieving a “just transition” to net zero; and the provision of sustainable public services.

And it promises a “positive working relationship” to be based on “mutual trust and respect”.

As part of this, the First Minister will meet the Cosla president at least twice a year, with more regular, informal meetings to take place between “key cabinet members” and Cosla’s leadership sounding board.

In recent years, Cosla chiefs have repeatedly accused the Scottish Government of underfunding councils.

The new agreement aims to set out a “vision for a more collaborative approach to delivering our shared priorities for the people of Scotland”.

It promises that by the end of September this year “improved engagement” between councils and the Scottish Government on budgetary matters will be “well underway”, ahead of the draft budget being announced in December.

Humza Yousaf said the deal was based on ‘the idea that councils know best how to serve the people in their communities’ (Lesley Martin/PA)

The deal goes on to promise that the powers and funding local government has will be “reviewed regularly to ensure adequacy and alignment with effective delivery of outcomes”.

It states: “From this point onwards, the default position will be no ring-fencing or direction of funding, unless there is a clear joint understanding for a rationale for such arrangements.”

But it also stresses that councils will “respect and value the roles and responsibilities of the Scottish Government and Scottish Parliament”.

Mr Yousaf said: “The Verity House Agreement is based on the idea that councils know best how to serve the people in their communities.

“By giving them greater flexibility over how they use their budgets, and regularly reviewing their powers and funding, we can empower them to put that knowledge into practice – whether that’s to tackle poverty, transform our economy to deliver net zero, or to provide the high quality public services on which we all rely.”

The First Minister added: “This is just the start of the process, and we look forward to working further with Cosla and councils in the interests of the people of Scotland.”

Cosla president Shona Morrison said the deal was a “clear signal that both parties want to reset the relationship between central and local government in Scotland”.

She added:”This agreement is about creating a new way of working as a partnership of equals – discussing key issues as early as possible and using our collective expertise to deliver for communities across Scotland.”

Speaking about the work done by councils, Ms Morrison added: “Scottish local government is the sphere of government closest to the people of Scotland and delivers a range of essential services that impact on people’s everyday lives and livelihoods – from education to improving health; from social care to the fabric of our communities.”

She continued: “When national and local government work together to tackle shared priorities, the result will be better outcomes for the people of Scotland.

“This is ultimately what councils seek to achieve every day of every year – better local outcomes for the people we serve, enabling everyone to live well locally.”

