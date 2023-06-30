Severn Trent boss calls for ‘social purpose’ firms to ward off nationalisation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Severn Trent boss calls for ‘social purpose’ firms to ward off nationalisation

By Press Association
The logo of water company Severn Trent Water (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The logo of water company Severn Trent Water (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The boss of Severn Trent has called on other UK utility firms to position themselves as “social purpose” companies to appease the Labour Party and head off any future threat of nationalisation.

In an email to other industry chiefs, Liv Garfield called on other bosses to bring together a new taskforce to cooperate with Labour.

It comes as the sector faces intense scrutiny amid fears over financial instability at Thames Water, which has raised questions over the financing of the industry.

Ministers have already held talks to prepare themselves to seize control of Thames Water if necessary, according to reports, as the UK’s largest water company continues to seek new funding.

Liv Garfield, Veuve Clicquot Business Woman of The Year (Veuve Clicquot/PA)
Liv Garfield, chief executive officer of Severn Trent (Veuve Clicquot/PA)

In the “highly confidential” email, first revealed by the Evening Standard, the CEO asked other utilities bosses to join an “off-the-record roundtable”.

Ms Garfield added: “Whilst it is clear Labour will not include nationalisation in its next manifesto, they are also not keen on entering into the election race championing the status quo.

“The leadership thinks there is room for improvement and, politically, there is significant pressure to ‘do something’ about utilities.

“One idea we believe might be attractive to the Labour leadership is re-purposing utilities and utility networks into a new breed of declared social purpose companies – companies that remain privately owned, who absolutely can (and should) make a profit, but ones that also have a special duty to take a long-term view.”

It also comes after reports in the Times earlier this week that suppliers are drawing up plans which could increase household water bills by as much as 40%.

