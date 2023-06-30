Bill for unfinished Glen Sannox ferry rises by another £20 million, MSPs told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Bill for unfinished Glen Sannox ferry rises by another £20 million, MSPs told

By Press Association
The cost of completing the Glen Sannox has risen by a further £20 million, the chief executive of Ferguson Marine told MSPs (Jane Barlow/PA)
The cost of completing the Glen Sannox has risen by a further £20 million, the chief executive of Ferguson Marine told MSPs (Jane Barlow/PA)

The shipyard building two new ferries for CalMac has told MSPs the cost of completing one of the vessels has risen by £20 million.

David Tydeman, chief executive of Ferguson Marine in Port Glasgow, said the cost of completing the Glen Sannox was now estimated to be £114 million, plus a £4 million contingency.

That is up from the previous forecast of a £94.8 million final bill, with an additional £2.7 million contingency.

Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray said he was “extremely disappointed” to learn of the rise.

Mr Tydeman said “good positive progress” was being made on both the Glen Sannox and the second ferry being constructed at the yard, the as-yet-unnamed Hull 802.

In a letter to MSPs on Holyrood’s Net Zero, Energy and Transport Committee, he said the yard “remain targeted at staying within the £105.1 million budget for 802”.

He also said that subject to “positive progress with final snagging and trials”, the first of the ferries, the Glen Sannox, “should be available for passengers in spring 2024”.

The rise in costs for the Glen Sannox was linked to the replacement of some items, “some which are proving very difficult to resolve”, modifications to the steel work and costs from sub-contractors.

MSPs on the committee have already said that Scotland’s island communities face an “existential threat” without clear leadership in the ferry crisis.

CalMac’s ageing fleet of vessels has come under increasing pressure, with issues with reliability and some services cancelled.

Ferguson Marine
Ferguson Marine chief executive David Tydeman disclosed the cost increase in a letter to MSPs (Jane Barlow/PA)

The state-owned ferry operator is waiting for delivery of the two new vessels from Ferguson Marine, but the ships are years late and massively over budget.

After details of the rise were disclosed, Mr Gray, who recently had to give ministerial authority for Ferguson Marine to continue to work on Hull 802 after a report found doing so would not  be value for money, said he had “made it repeatedly clear” that he expected the shipyard to “do everything possible to minimise costs and ensure that these vessels enter service as soon as possible”.

In a letter to the Net Zero, Economy and Transport Committee and the Public Audit Committee, which has  been examining issues with the construction of the ships, the cabinet secretary said: “I am, of course, extremely disappointed by the projected increase in costs, and share the very real concerns that our island communities, in particular, will feel as a result of his update.”

He added: “I do, of course, accept that there are inflationary pressures in the wider economy and inherent risks around the delivery of first-in-class vessels, particularly when FMPG (Ferguson Marine Port Glasgow) are wrestling with the consequences of design decisions taken some time ago under previous ownership.

“However, I expect the management of the yard to bear down on these costs and to continue working with my officials to scrutinise expenditure and report performance in an open and transparent way.”

Mr Gray added: “For the avoidance of doubt, this update does not change the decision I announced recently to continue building the two vessels at FMPG.

“This includes my decision to issue a written authority in relation to vessel 802, which was based on the interests of our island communities and the wider social and economic benefits to the area around Port Glasgow.”

Scottish Conservative transport spokesman Graham Simpson said: “The SNP’s ferries scandal continues to haemorrhage taxpayers’ money at a bewildering rate, while betrayed islanders are kept waiting for lifeline vessels that are already six years late.”

He added: “Every update from David Tydeman seems to involve another cost increase for one or both of these ferries and this latest £20.5 million rise takes the total public liability for the two ferries to an astonishing £358.5 million.”

He claimed that a “sheepish” Mr Gray had “slipped out” news of the rise in letters published the day after Holyrood went into recess for the summer.

Mr Simpson added: “The immediate priority is getting these vessels in service asap with as little possible further damage to the public purse.”

More from Press and Journal

Barry Robson (R) and Neil Simpson during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, on June 29, Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson determined to build squad to cope with 'marathon' season
Graham Stewart and Chris Cox of Curium Resources.
New North Sea firm launched by former bosses of Spirit Energy and Faroe Petoleum
Stagecoach 53 service bus
In full: Stagecoach Bluebird's proposed timetable changes across Aberdeenshire
Fiona Fernie, Kevin Gaw, Artist Penny Downes at Aberdeen Beach
Can you collect them all? The Big Hop Trail bounces into action with colourful…
To go with story by Louise Glen. Forensic officers arrive a the home of Elizabeth Watson.Image: Facebook/ DC THomson. Picture shows; Forensic officers arrive a the home of Elizabeth Watson.. Peterhead. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 28/06/2023
Son in court accused of stabbing Peterhead mum to death
Four women, including Frances Thomson (who is retiring) standing.
She's coming out of the kitchen: Moray school cook retires after nearly 50 years
Dell of Spey in Aviemore.
Dell of Spey in Aviemore town centre flowing once again after four years
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley pictured during a match at Balmoral Stadium.
'It's not going to be easy': Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley aware of upcoming…
CR0043618 Neil Drysdale. Marischal Square, Aberdeen. Big Interview with Albert Thomson, former police officer turned poet, who is working with Ukrainian refugees in Aberdeen. Thursday 22nd June 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Albert Thomson's police career in Aberdeen inspired him to become a poet and champion…
Rag 'n' Bone Man onstage singing
Where do I park and can I bring a chair? Everything you need to…