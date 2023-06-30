Prominent Labour member angry at party over ‘ludicrous’ potential expulsion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prominent Labour member angry at party over ‘ludicrous’ potential expulsion

By Press Association
Labour is facing criticism amid a row over membership and claims of potential expulsion (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour is facing criticism after it was accused of moving to potentially suspend a prominent member over a two-year-old tweet that appeared to endorse the benefits of cross-party cooperation.

Neal Lawson, the chief executive of the Compass think tank, hit out at the party on Friday and claimed that he faced expulsion from Labour after 44 years of membership.

Writing in The Guardian, he said: “Last Friday an email from the Labour party – of which I’ve been a member for 44 years – broke my political heart.

“They wrote coldly to tell me that back in May 2021, I’d committed a crime: retweeting a Lib Dem MP’s call for some voters to back Green candidates in local elections, accompanied by my suggestion that such cross-party cooperation represented ‘grownup progressive politics’.”

Mr Lawson, whose centre-left group describes itself as being “founded on the belief that no single issue, organisation or political party can make a Good Society a reality by themselves”, rejected the suggestion he had done anything wrong.

In an open letter issued by the Compass board on Friday, the group said: “The accusation is based around a retweeted quote from Neal from May 2021 relating to a local council deal between the Liberal Democrats and the Green Party in Oxford.

“Neal’s tweet did not advocate support for any party but simply stated that cross party working was ‘proper grown up progressive politics’.

“The Board are shocked and dismayed by this action. The Labour Party seem to be arguing that even the advocacy of cross-party working is at odds with Labour Party membership.”

The statement said that such an idea was “simply ludicrous”.

A Labour spokesperson said it was “entirely false” that Mr Lawson had been expelled.

They added: “Mr Lawson hasn’t been expelled. He was served with a notice of allegation seven days ago, putting claims to him that he expressed support for candidates from other parties. He has 14 days to respond. He is yet to do so.”

It is understood that after the 14 days have passed, the matter will be considered by a panel before a decision is taken.

Former shadow chancellor John McDonnell criticised the Labour leadership over the issue.

“If the extent of intolerance has reached the shores of Compass, there really is no limit to the ambitions of those controlling the party mechanisms to eliminate any display of independent thought,” he tweeted.

It is the latest factionalism row to hit Labour, with recent months seeing Sir Keir Starmer and the party leadership accused of trying to squeeze out left-wing voices and figures.

