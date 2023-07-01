Veterans minister hails ‘incredible bravery’ of Battle of the Somme footballers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Veterans minister hails ‘incredible bravery’ of Battle of the Somme footballers

By Press Association
Veterans minister Graeme Dey paid tribute to professional footballers who fought in the Battle of the Somme, with some men making the ‘ultimate sacrifice’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Veterans minister Graeme Dey paid tribute to professional footballers who fought in the Battle of the Somme, with some men making the 'ultimate sacrifice' (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scotland’s veterans minister has paid tribute to the “incredible bravery” of professional footballers who fought in a First World War battle which resulted in more than one million casualties.

Players from Edinburgh’s Heart of Midlothian and city rivals Hibernian were amongst those who were involved in the fighting at the Battle of the Somme.

The footballers were part of the 1,350-strong McCrae’s Battalion, led by Sir George McCrae, which fought there.

Graeme Dey paid tribute to them as he took part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the McCrae’s Battalion cairn in Contalmaison, France, as part of memorial events taking place more than a century on from the first day of the battle on July 1 1916.

While the battle lasted 141 days the first day of fighting resulted in British forces suffering 57,470 casualties, with 19,240 men killed.

In total more than a million men were killed in the battle from both sides.

Mr Dey said men from McCrae’s Battalion were amongst those who had made the “ultimate sacrifice”.

As well as volunteers from Hearts and Hibs, the battalion included men from Raith Rovers, Falkirk, Dunfermline,  and East Fife, with around  75 clubs of all levels represented, along with other athletes and some football supporters.

Mr Dey said: “At the start of WW1 a campaign was launched against professional footballers who were labelled ‘shirkers’ and ‘cowards’ who were happy to stay at home while better men risked their lives at the front.

“The players who joined McCrae’s Battalion proved the critics wrong and demonstrated incredible bravery.  Indeed, many of them made the ultimate sacrifice.

“They went from being called shirkers and cowards to become known as ‘Edinburgh’s finest – Scotland’s Sporting Battalion’.

“Today we honour the bravery of those young men and all those who fought and died on the Somme.”

During his visit Mr Dey also met the Mayor of Arras, Frederique Leturque, as part of the Scottish Government’s European engagement work, which aims to strengthen ties with priority EU countries and their regions.

