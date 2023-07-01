Pressure to ease economic pain ‘weighs heavily’ – Rishi Sunak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pressure to ease economic pain ‘weighs heavily’ – Rishi Sunak

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Prince George in the box during day four of the second Ashes test match at Lord’s (Mike Egerton/PA)
The Prince of Wales, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Prince George in the box during day four of the second Ashes test match at Lord’s (Mike Egerton/PA)

Rishi Sunak has said the pressure of easing the economic pain felt by households “weighs heavily” on him.

The Prime Minister, who sat down with the BBC’s Test Match Special programme on Saturday, was quizzed on his promise to restore trust in politics during a mostly light-hearted interview with cricketing broadcaster Jonathan Agnew.

It comes as inflation continues to remain stubbornly high, while the Bank of England’s decision to hike interest rates threatens more misery for mortgage-holders.

In a lengthy interview during a break in the Ashes test, the Prime Minister was pressed on his motivation to get into politics and the pressure of the job.

“I’m very lucky, my family are incredibly supportive, but you know, gosh, I do and I did as Chancellor as well because you know, thankfully, it didn’t happen in the end, but people were forecasting millions and millions of people to lose their jobs.

“So it was my responsibility then, and I said at the time that weighed very heavily, and right now it weighs heavily on me,” he said.

The PM at Lord's
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and England Women’s Tamsin Beaumont watch from the box during day four of the second Ashes test match at Lord’s (Mike Egerton/PA)

“We have inflation at the level that it’s at and that’s having an impact on people’s pay packets, their budgets and what they can afford to spend time on, what they can do for their kids.

“Of course that weighs heavily on me, it’s my responsibility to fix it and make the situation better.

“And unfortunately, it’s going take a little bit of time for us to do that. It means I have to do some things that people don’t always love but they’re the right long-term things to help everybody.”

The Prime Minister, who used the interview to discuss his love of cricket, was seated at Lord’s not far from Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey.

Mr Agnew had initially promised to keep the conversation firmly on cricket, before veering into some of the political and economic turmoil of recent months.

Alluding to former prime minister Boris Johnson, the cricketing commentator asked Mr Sunak if the image of politicians has been damaged recently.

“I said it when I first got the job, actually, I think. I really wanted to restore trust in politics,” Mr Sunak said.

“Because more generally, I can see that people were frustrated and upset. And part of my job is to restore trust. And there’s lots of different ways you can do that.

“It’s obviously acting with integrity, which I try and do. You’re doing the right thing, and hopefully people seeing that, but also just doing the things that you say.”

Referencing his much-repeated five priorities, he said he made them specific “deliberately”.

“I’m not going to waffle around and have some kind of generic-sounding language, ‘I want stronger this’ or ‘better that’.”

But when it was put to him that it was a tough challenge to restore trust in politicians, the Prime Minister said: “The vast majority of people who enter public service do it because they care.

“They care about making their community and their country a better place.”

