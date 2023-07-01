Scottish prisons without suicide prevention strategy for 547 days, say Lib Dems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Scottish prisons without suicide prevention strategy for 547 days, say Lib Dems

By Press Association
Katie Allan and William Lindsay took their own lives while being held at Polmont Young Offenders Institution (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Katie Allan and William Lindsay took their own lives while being held at Polmont Young Offenders Institution (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scottish prisons urgently need a suicide prevention strategy after the previous approach expired 547 days ago, the Scottish Liberal Democrats have warned.

Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur has accused Scottish ministers of presiding over a “self-harm epidemic” after a new strategy was delayed until October.

The Scottish Government’s Talk to Me Strategy – introduced in 2016 to prevent suicide in prison – became ineffective on December 31 2021.

A revised mental health and wellbeing strategy was expected from the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) in early 2023, however, following a written parliamentary question from Mr McArthur, a delay was confirmed to the end of October 2023.

Hate Crime and Public Order bill
Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur. (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

The urgent demands come after the Council of Europe released its annual penal statistics which showed Scotland had a “very high” incarceration rate in January 2022, with 136 inmates per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to a Europe-wide average of 104.

And it revealed Scotland’s suicide rate in prisons was 16 deaths per 10,000 inmates in 2021.

Meanwhile, Glasgow University researchers said that in 2022 that there had been 42% more suicides in Scottish prisons following the introduction of the 2016 strategy than before it came into effect.

Mr McArthur has also said the fatal accident inquiry process should be overhauled after the investigation into the deaths of Katie Allan, 21; and William Lindsay, 16; who took their own lives while incarcerated at Polmont Young Offenders Institution in 2018, is expected to begin in 2024.

He said: “The SNP have presided over a self-harm epidemic behind the gates and walls of Scotland’s prisons. Tragic cases like those of Katie Allan and William Lindsay have exposed the tragic reality of self-harm.

“The Government’s only strategy seems to be one of delays and broken promises. This inaction endangers more lives, retraumatises loved one and leaves families feeling completely and utterly powerless.

“547 days is an appallingly long time for prisoners, guards and families to be waiting for action.

“To make matters worse, we have a fatal accident inquiry system that is simply not fit for purpose, with investigations into deaths in prison taking years to complete.

“To save lives and restore faith in the system, the Government must urgently bring forward a strategy which will implement proper checks and balances and enable a comprehensive rollout of mental health professionals across Scotland’s prisons.”

Justice Secretary Angela Constance said: “The safe treatment and mental health of all those in custody is a key priority for this Government, and I acknowledge the distress caused to so many people when a prison death occurs.

“It is anticipated that the Scottish Prison Service’s Mental Health and Wellbeing Strategy will be published by the end of October 2023.”

More from Press and Journal

A standing Jeff Brazier hands over a £90,000 People's Postcode Lottery cheque to Craig Stephen who is also standing.
Four Bridge of Don neighbours share £180,000 in People's Postcode Lottery win
Sir David Jason and Jay Blades were in Cullen filming Touring Toolshed. They are pictured at the craft table. Image: Brian Smith Jasper Image.
Cor blimey! Sir David Jason and Jay Blades film in Cullen for BBC TV…
Princess Anne mingling with the crowds at Portsoy Boat Festival. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Princess Anne praises Portsoy Boat Festival as a 'beacon' of cultural knowledge as it…
American football team the Highland Stags who could not beat the Inverness seagull challenge.
American football team in Inverness can NOT beat a seagull to demolish fish and…
Music can break out anywhere in Stonehaven during its hugely popular folk festival. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Stonehaven Folk Festival: Music is in the air, pubs and streets as event prepares…
Peterhead Lido caravan park.
Emergency services rush to Peterhead Lido
Portsoy Boat Festival 2023. Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Princess Anne joins crowds for return of Portsoy Boat Festival
Massed pipes and drums marching down the centre of Aberdeen's Union Street.
Aberdeen comes to life for Armed Forces Day parade
The A87 Invergarry to Kyle to Skye where police spoke to motorists about their driving.
Police crackdown on problem driving in Skye and Kyle of Lochalsh
The Caithness team of Abbie Gunn, Isla Mackay and Benjamin Rogers won the Symington Salver for junior stockmanship.
Bower YFC crowned SAYFC National Club of the Year