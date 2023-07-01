Scottish prisons without suicide prevention strategy for 547 days, say Lib Dems

Scottish prisons urgently need a suicide prevention strategy after the previous approach expired 547 days ago, the Scottish Liberal Democrats have warned.

Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur has accused Scottish ministers of presiding over a “self-harm epidemic” after a new strategy was delayed until October.

The Scottish Government’s Talk to Me Strategy – introduced in 2016 to prevent suicide in prison – became ineffective on December 31 2021.

A revised mental health and wellbeing strategy was expected from the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) in early 2023, however, following a written parliamentary question from Mr McArthur, a delay was confirmed to the end of October 2023.

The urgent demands come after the Council of Europe released its annual penal statistics which showed Scotland had a “very high” incarceration rate in January 2022, with 136 inmates per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to a Europe-wide average of 104.

And it revealed Scotland’s suicide rate in prisons was 16 deaths per 10,000 inmates in 2021.

Meanwhile, Glasgow University researchers said that in 2022 that there had been 42% more suicides in Scottish prisons following the introduction of the 2016 strategy than before it came into effect.

Mr McArthur has also said the fatal accident inquiry process should be overhauled after the investigation into the deaths of Katie Allan, 21; and William Lindsay, 16; who took their own lives while incarcerated at Polmont Young Offenders Institution in 2018, is expected to begin in 2024.

He said: “The SNP have presided over a self-harm epidemic behind the gates and walls of Scotland’s prisons. Tragic cases like those of Katie Allan and William Lindsay have exposed the tragic reality of self-harm.

“The Government’s only strategy seems to be one of delays and broken promises. This inaction endangers more lives, retraumatises loved one and leaves families feeling completely and utterly powerless.

“547 days is an appallingly long time for prisoners, guards and families to be waiting for action.

“To make matters worse, we have a fatal accident inquiry system that is simply not fit for purpose, with investigations into deaths in prison taking years to complete.

“To save lives and restore faith in the system, the Government must urgently bring forward a strategy which will implement proper checks and balances and enable a comprehensive rollout of mental health professionals across Scotland’s prisons.”

Justice Secretary Angela Constance said: “The safe treatment and mental health of all those in custody is a key priority for this Government, and I acknowledge the distress caused to so many people when a prison death occurs.

“It is anticipated that the Scottish Prison Service’s Mental Health and Wellbeing Strategy will be published by the end of October 2023.”