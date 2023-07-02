Shadow education secretary says Jess Phillips not racist amid headteacher row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Shadow education secretary says Jess Phillips not racist amid headteacher row

By Press Association
Labour frontbencher Jess Phillips has been accused of ‘racist and bullying behaviour’ (Luciana Guerra/PA)
Labour frontbencher Jess Phillips has been accused of ‘racist and bullying behaviour’ (Luciana Guerra/PA)

Bridget Phillipson has said she does not believe her Labour frontbench colleague Jess Phillips is racist, amid a row with a high-profile headteacher.

Ms Phillips was accused of “racist and bullying behaviour” by Katharine Birbalsingh, former chairwoman of the Social Mobility Commission and once dubbed Britain’s strictest headteacher.

Asked about the allegations on Sunday, shadow education secretary Ms Phillipson said she does not believe her colleague is racist, but anyone who is unhappy with the conduct of an MP should make their concerns known through the formal parliamentary process.

Bridget Phillipson
Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson said she does not believe her colleague Jess Phillips is racist (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Ms Birbalsingh, head of high-achieving Michaela Community School in Brent, north-west London, accused Ms Phillips, MP for Birmingham Yardley and a shadow Home Office minister, of seeking to “whip up a social media mob” against her on Twitter.

“Her behaviour is a clear example of ‘unconscious bias’. I mean that she hates me, despite not knowing me, because she subscribes to the idea that black and Asian individuals in public life owe a duty to voice opinions that match with a left-wing view of the world, or they are worthy of her contempt,” Ms Birbalsingh said in a four-page open letter to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer published on Saturday.

The row came after the headteacher said she inadvertently tweeted a picture of Tina Turner alongside her abusive former husband Ike Turner amid tributes to the late star.

Ms Phillipson was asked on Sky’s Sophie Ridge On Sunday programme to respond to the allegations levelled at her colleague.

She said: “My reaction to anyone who feels unhappy about the conduct of a Labour MP is that they should complain through our processes and then the matter can be looked into.

“And, as Members of Parliament, we’re also subject to a code of conduct… and there are processes in place for people who are unhappy with an MP’s behaviour, to report it in that way.

“I would suggest that to any individual that’s unhappy about the conduct of a Member of Parliament.”

Asked if it is right for Ms Birbalsingh to put in an official complaint, Ms Phillipson said: “I think anyone who is unhappy about the conduct of an MP in any way should make their concerns known and then they can be properly considered.”

Asked if she thinks Ms Phillips is racist, Ms Phillipson said: “No, I don’t. But I think it’s important that, if people have concerns, if they’re unhappy about the conduct of a Member of Parliament, that can be investigated as part of that process.”

Katharine Birbalsingh resigns
Katharine Birbalsingh has accused Labour MP Jess Phillips of ‘racist and bullying behaviour’ (PA)

She was also asked if there is any truth in claims that criticism has been levelled at the headteacher because she is not seen as being left-wing.

Ms Phillipson said: “When I visit schools the length and breadth of the country, what I find are dedicated people who are focused on making sure children get a great start in life.

“Very rarely will the conversation drift into politics. What people come into teaching to do, and what people when they become school leaders are focused on as well, is delivering really high-quality education. And that’s as it should be.”

Asked if she would like to visit the Michaela Community School run by Ms Birbalsingh, the shadow education secretary said: “I visit schools everywhere. I’m always open to invitations to visit schools right across the country, it’s the best part of the job.”

Ms Phillips has been contacted for a response.

More from Press and Journal

Kim Neill is a driving force in north cricket. She was inches away from a lightning strike on Saturday at a match in Mannofield.
Nairn umpire escaped death by 'a few inches' after Aberdeen lightning strike
CR0043647 Callum Law story, Fraserburgh. Friendly between Fraserburgh and Celtic, 53 years on from the sides' last meeting following the 1970 Fraserburgh lifeboat disaster, this time again raising funds for the local lifeboat. Members of the RNLI make their way onto the pitch. Saturday 1 July 2023 Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Fraserburgh do themselves proud against Celtic in poignant friendly
Nairn County defender Ross Tokely was involved in an off-the-ball incident in the friendly against the Western Isles.
Watch moment Ross Tokely punches opponent in Nairn County friendly in Stornoway
Rag n'Bone Man has cancelled his gig in Inverness tonight.
Rag n' Bone Man cancels major gig in Inverness at 11th hour
Kal, Bridget and Harold at Scottish SPCA.
Meet north-east pets Kal, Bridget and Harold who are looking for new homes
The team, pictured here training on Loch Ness, will take on Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge in December. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Ex-forces Highlanders train for 3,000 mile Atlantic crossing to aid mental health causes
Six French chefs and a catering supplier's head of gastronomy at The Macallan Distillery on Speyside.
North-east food and drink 'magnifique' for top French chefs
Football fans talk about the beautiful game at a Football Memories event at Pittodrie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
At Pittodrie, fans with dementia rediscover football memories through pies, players and Paul Hegarty
CR0043669. Kathryn Wylie 29th June 2023. David Bremner is pictured leaving Elgin Court earlier today.
Drink-driving teen had 'one drink' after college then ploughed into another car
Looking down to Plockton on the south side of Loch Carron, from a heather covered hillside above the village. Supplied by Highland Coast Hotels
My first trip to the Highlands showcased everything Scotland has to offer