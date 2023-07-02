Joe Biden to meet King and PM during July visit to UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Joe Biden to meet King and PM during July visit to UK

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met Joe Biden in Belfast (Paul Faith/PA)
Joe Biden will meet the King and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak when he visits the UK later this month.

A visit to the UK had long been expected and comes after Mr Sunak visited Washington last month for talks with the US president.

“President Biden is scheduled to travel to the United Kingdom, Lithuania, and Finland from July 9-13.

“President Biden will first travel to London, United Kingdom for engagements with King Charles III and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to further strengthen the close relationship between our nations,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that the King will meet Mr Biden at Windsor Castle on July 10.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US President Joe Biden met at the White House in June (Niall Carson/PA)

Mr Biden made a brief trip to Northern Ireland earlier this year to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, meeting the Prime Minister for brief talks in Belfast.

The White House said that after visiting the UK Mr Biden would “then travel to Vilnius, Lithuania from July 11- 12 to attend the 74th Nato Summit”.

“On July 13, President Biden will visit Helsinki, Finland for a US-Nordic Leaders Summit.”

The apparently short trip by Mr Biden comes after the US and the UK announced a new partnership, the “Atlantic Declaration”, to bolster economic security.

Announced during Mr Sunak’s visit to the White House, it included commitments on easing trade barriers, closer defence industry ties and a data protection deal.

While both sides used that Washington visit to hail the strength of US-UK ties, Mr Biden has not been afraid of occasionally criticising London.

Mr Biden in May claimed that he visited the island of Ireland earlier this year to ensure the “Brits didn’t screw around”, amid ongoing US concern about the impact of Brexit on the peace process.

During that visit, the President told the Irish parliament that he believed the UK should be working more closely with the administration in Dublin to support Northern Ireland.

Mr Biden and First Lady Jill Biden travelled to London for the funeral of the late Queen last September.

The US President did not attend the King’s coronation, with his wife attending instead.

Mr Sunak will also be attending the Nato summit in Vilnius, which is seen as a crunch summit at which a compromise on Ukraine’s demand for membership of the alliance is expected to be hammered out.

