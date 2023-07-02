World cycling championships could inspire ‘new generation’

Glasgow’s hosting of a major cycling event next month will bring economic benefits to Scotland and could also inspire a “new generation” to get on their bikes, a Scottish Government minister has said.

Culture minister Christina McKelvie spoke out ahead of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships getting under way in the city.

The event will see more than 2,000 elite cyclists and para-cyclists compete in the tournament – which will bring 13 World Championships together for the first time.

Cyclists will compete for honours in more than 190 categories over 11 days from August 3 to 13, with the competition including disciplines ranging from track springs and mountain bike downhill races to BMX freestyle events and indoor cycling acrobatics.

Culture minister Christina McKelvie said she hopes the event will ‘help inspire a new generation to cycle’ (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Ms McKelvie said: “Scotland will proudly host the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships in August, with communities and businesses ready to provide a warm welcome to people from around the world.

“This historic event will showcase our breathtaking scenery and support tourism, hospitality and other businesses across our cities, towns and villages, helping drive economic benefits across Scotland.”

She added that ministers have already improved cycling infrastructure across Scotland, and said: “We hope this event will help inspire a new generation to cycle, helping more people to benefit from the mental and physical health benefits it can bring.

“This is also a great opportunity to promote the broader benefits of active travel for us all which helps reduce emissions.”