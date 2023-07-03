Police station saved amid by-election battle in Boris Johnson’s old seat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police station saved amid by-election battle in Boris Johnson’s old seat

By Press Association
Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the Uxbridge election count in 2019 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the Uxbridge election count in 2019 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

An under-threat police station in Boris Johnson’s old constituency is set to remain open, after London Mayor Sadiq Khan intervened to save it weeks before a crunch by-election.

Local campaigners have long opposed the potential closure of the police station, with the former prime minister using a rare Commons appearance last November to raise the issue on behalf of his Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituents.

Mr Khan, in a letter to Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley, said that the station should now remain open.

The Labour local politician said that he had listened to the concerns of local residents and that it was in the best interests of the community for the station to remain open.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson giving his victory speech after winning the Uxbridge & Ruislip South constituency in the 2019 general election (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson giving his victory speech after winning the Uxbridge & Ruislip South constituency in the 2019 general election (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

He said that there was a “strong” case for retaining stations across London, after the highly critical review of the Met by Baroness Louise Casey.

Mr Khan said: “Huge Government cuts over the last decade have forced the Met to make extremely difficult decisions about where they allocate resources.

“I’m proud that thanks to our extra investment from City Hall we’re once again restoring neighbourhood policing to our local communities.

“And I’ve also been listening to local residents and campaigners in places like Uxbridge who have been telling me how having a local police station in their area makes them feel much safer.

“As we continue to rebuild neighbourhood policing and restore confidence after the Casey Review, I’ve written to the Met Commissioner saying that the case for now retaining more police station sites across the capital is strong, and would be an important part of our work ensuring the force delivers everything that Londoners need and expect.”

Both Labour and the Conservatives are campaigning in the constituency ahead of polling day on July 20, after Mr Johnson quit the Commons.

Sir Keir Starmer’s party, well ahead of the Tories in the poll, is believed to be confident Labour can take the seat.

Labour’s candidate Danny Beales said he was “delighted” with the decision.

“Today’s success clearly shows what we can achieve when we work together.

“This is just the start of what I want to deliver as a strong, local voice for the people of Uxbridge & South Ruislip,” he said.

The Conservative candidate for Mr Johnson’s old seat is Steve Tuckwell.

Susan Hall, who is running to become the Tory mayoral candidate in London, accused Mr Khan of u-turning and playing “political games” with the Met.

“The Met Police is not a toy that Sadiq Khan can use for his political games,” she said.

“Residents in Uxbridge are seriously concerned about his appalling decision to close the station, and he has now u-turned only because his disastrous Ulez expansion is threatening Labour’s prospects of winning the by-election.”

