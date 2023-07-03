Truss ignored Treasury warnings and ‘the country paid the consequences’ – Javid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Truss ignored Treasury warnings and ‘the country paid the consequences’ – Javid

By Press Association
Former Cabinet minister Sajid Javid has defended Treasury orthodoxy (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Sajid Javid has criticised Liz Truss by saying she ignored Treasury warnings that her mini-budget would get a “massive negative reaction”.

The former chancellor said the public “paid the consequences” for Ms Truss’s shunning of what she called Treasury orthodoxy.

Ms Truss resigned after a brief stint as prime minister after her disastrous economic plan triggered turbulence in the financial markets and drove up mortgage rates.

Mr Javid defended Treasury orthodoxy by saying it is a “good thing” the department seeks to balance the books in the medium term.

He told an Institute for Government event: “I’m certain that the Treasury would have told Liz Truss when she was in office that if you go out with a budget that’s going to blow the deficit and without any sort of narrative, any sort of laying the ground, or any plans to bring that under control even over the long term, the markets are not going to like it. You’re going to get a massive negative reaction.

“The Treasury would have told her, that’s orthodoxy at work. She ignored it and the country paid the consequences.”

But Mr Javid also argued that the Treasury “does need to be more flexible” and look to “invest to save” while explaining to markets that “this is actually long term going to lead to less debt”.

Liz Truss
Mr Javid said the former prime minister had failed to heed Treasury warnings (Alistair Grant/PA)

“It’s obvious that hospitals need more investment … and we should be investing more in technology, and it will definitely save money in the long term.

“The challenge the Treasury always has with that is that the long term for them is five years maximum.

“There should be a sort of proper look at changing the approach to longer-term investment.”

The former Cabinet minister also made the case for more experts in Government and said there is “a problem with the talent of some ministers”.

Mr Javid, who has served in six Cabinet roles, also argued there is a need for a “better mechanism for cross-Government working”.

“We don’t do cross-Government working well, between departments,” he said.

Mr Javid, who entered the Commons as the MP for Bromsgrove in 2010, has announced he will stand down as an MP at the next election, due by January 2025.

