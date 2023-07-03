Banks pressed by MPs to make further rate hikes for savings customers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Banks pressed by MPs to make further rate hikes for savings customers

By Press Association
The committee has written to the bosses of Lloyds Banking Group, NatWest, HSBC UK and Barclays about their easy access savings rates (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The committee has written to the bosses of Lloyds Banking Group, NatWest, HSBC UK and Barclays about their easy access savings rates (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Banks are being pressed by a powerful committee of MPs to step up “measly” easy access savings rates.

The Treasury Committee has written to the bosses of major banks to ask if they believe all their savings rates provide “fair value” to customers and whether customer inertia is being exploited.

A new consumer duty is coming into force from the end of July, forcing financial firms to put consumers at the heart of what they do.

Harriett Baldwin, chair of the Treasury Committee, said: “With interest rates on the rise and our constituents feeling squeezed by rising prices, it is only right that the UK’s biggest banks step up their measly easy access savings rates. The time for action is now.”

Treasury Committee member Dame Andrea Leadsom said: “While banks play a vital role in our society, stimulating economic growth and supporting thriving businesses, it’s quite clear they have failed to pass on the rise in interest rates to savers.”

Dame Angela Eagle, another member of the committee, said: “In the middle of a cost-of-living crisis, the high street banks are squeezing higher profits from their loyal savings customers.”

The committee has written to the bosses of Lloyds Banking Group, NatWest, HSBC UK and Barlcays.

The Bank of England base rate is sitting at 5%, following 13 hikes in a row.

According to financial information website Moneyfactscompare.co.uk, the average easy access savings rate on the market is at 2.43%. The average easy access Isa rate on offer is 2.55%.

Savers looking for a one-year fixed-rate account can get 4.82% typically.

Many banks have been hiking their savings rates in recent weeks, although some mortgage rates are sitting at a significantly higher level than some rates being offered on savings.

The average two-year homeowner mortgage rate on the market is 6.42% and the average five-year fixed-rate mortgage is 5.97%.

The Treasury Committee has also written separately to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), asking if banks have changed their savings rates as a result of the regulator challenging them.

The FCA will oversee the new consumer duty when it comes into force.

More from Press and Journal

Andy Murray celebrates victory in his match against James Duckworth during day one of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Picture date: Monday
Paul Third: Sir Andy Murray is still the poster boy for the Wimbledon faithful
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Review of Fletcher's stage show Picture shows; Alan Fletcher The Doctor Will See You Now. N/A. Supplied by Eden Court Date; Unknown
REVIEW: The Doctor Will See You Now with Alan Fletcher at Eden Court
Tonio Teklic is on Aberdeen manager Barry Robson's transfer radar. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson reveals positive developments in bid to secure more signings
CR0043693, Callum Law, Aberdeen. David Cox, president of the Summerhill visually impaired bowlers club, who has enjoyed success at national level. Picture of David Cox. Friday, June 30th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
David Cox feeling the benefit of bowls despite sight loss
Shaun Dunbar admitted eight charges at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Man jailed after threatening to burn down foodbank
Inverharroch Farm barns, which are being transformed into a heritage centre and distillery.
The Cabrach: Using Scotland's national drink for a distillery revival
Breaking news.
Pensioner murdered and woman found dead as police descend on Highland village
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Scott Fox. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Goalkeeper Scott Fox leaves Cove Rangers after six months
Emergency services on Loandhu to Balmuchy road
Two cars involved in crash near Tain
Billy McKay all smiles after opening the scoring in Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden.
Billy Mckay signs two-year deal to stay at Caley Thistle