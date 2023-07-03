Acas ‘ready’ to facilitate talks between junior doctors and the Government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Acas ‘ready’ to facilitate talks between junior doctors and the Government

By Press Association
Patient Luke Rovira joins striking junior doctors from the British Medical Association on the picket line outside Bristol Royal Infirmary in June (PA)
Patient Luke Rovira joins striking junior doctors from the British Medical Association on the picket line outside Bristol Royal Infirmary in June (PA)

Acas said it is “well prepared and ready to help” resolve a bitter dispute between the Government and junior doctors.

The British Medical Association (BMA) has written to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak urging ministers to enter talks with junior doctors through the conciliation service.

It comes as the union said the Government is “letting patients down” with its “arbitrary” stance that it will not enter talks with doctors while strikes are planned.

Later this month, junior doctors are planning to stage the largest walkout in the NHS’s history – from July 13-18.

And consultants – the most senior doctors in the NHS – are planning to stage industrial action from July 20-21, when they will only provide scaled-back “Christmas Day cover”.

In a letter to Mr Sunak, Dr Phil Banfield, chairman of coucil at the BMA, said: “The arbitrary precondition that you will not negotiate while strike action is planned is letting patients down.

“When negotiations previously broke down, it was your government that cancelled upcoming meetings and withdrew from scheduled talks even though the public rightly want you to use every opportunity possible to get around the negotiating table to find a solution.

“We are willing to negotiate before, during and after industrial action… by refusing to negotiate while industrial action is planned, you are penalising patients.

“It is not too late to begin intensive talks and it is not too late to avert further strikes.”

https://twitter.com/TheBMA/status/1675805030165651457/photo/1

In remarks issued to the PA news agency, Kate Nowicki, director of dispute resolution at Acas, said: “We have a team of experts who are well prepared and ready to help with the junior doctors’ dispute.

“Acas has decades of experience in resolving disputes, which includes helping the various sides look at options for a compromise.

“Our collective conciliation service is impartial, free and independent. It is also voluntary, which means we can only hold formal conciliation talks when all the parties in dispute agree that the time is right for conciliation.

“An independent survey this year showed that both employers and employees overwhelming want the various sides involved in strike action to seek mediation from Acas to resolve their dispute.”

In an interview with PA, Dr Banfield said: “The loss of trust that has happened between this Government and the medical profession, I’ve never seen before.

“It is an absolute travesty that we’re in the position where doctors feel that there is no alternative but to take strike action.”

In his speech to the BMA annual representative meeting in Liverpool, Dr Banfield said the “whole of the medical workforce” could be on strike before the next general election.

“We will strike to the next general election and beyond if that is what it takes,” he said.

“We are prepared to negotiate in good faith but this Government is not.

“I want to repeat our clear message to Westminster throughout the junior doctors dispute: we have always said we will meet without preconditions anytime, anywhere to resolve our issues. This offer still holds.

“Meanwhile, consultants have suffered the biggest decline in pay for any branch of practice. They are joining the fight to ensure we do not lose our most senior and expert doctors – those who will train the next generation.

“At this rate, the whole of the medical profession will be in dispute at the next general election.”

