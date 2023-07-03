No plans to remove care workers from shortage occupation list, Downing Street says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No plans to remove care workers from shortage occupation list, Downing Street says

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has faced calls to close temporary visa schemes for care workers (Dan Kitwood/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has faced calls to close temporary visa schemes for care workers (Dan Kitwood/PA)

The Government has no plans to remove care workers from the shortage occupation list to cut immigration despite calls from Tory MPs, Downing Street said.

No 10 also downplayed the prospect of blocking foreign university students from staying in the UK after graduation – another recommendation made by the New Conservatives group.

The 25-strong caucus of right-wing Tory MPs from the 2017 and 2019 intake are calling on ministers to close temporary visa schemes for care workers and cap the number of refugees resettling in the UK at 20,000.

Among those backing the recommendations is Tory deputy chairman Lee Anderson and backbencher Miriam Cates.

Coronavirus – Sun Nov 15, 2020
Lee Anderson, Conservative MP for Ashfield, is among those calling for ministers to close temporary visa schemes for care workers (UK Parliament/PA)

On Monday, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman refused to say whether Rishi Sunak was frustrated by Mr Anderson’s support of tougher migration rules but acknowledged there were “different views on each side”.

Asked whether care workers could be removed from the shortage occupation list, the official replied: “That’s not an approach we’re considering currently. Again, we know there is significant demand in the care sector for staff.”

On whether Government would remove the ability of overseas students to stay in Britain for a certain time after their degree has finished, he said: “I’m not aware of any plans to go that far. Obviously I think people would recognise that highly trained students with the skills the UK wants and needs are people we should welcome.”

Downing Street did not rule out a 20,000 limit on refugee resettlements, as the report recommends, but suggested any cap would be for Parliament to “make a judgment” on rather than for the Government to set “unilaterally”.

The New Conservatives say the proposed measures would reduce net migration by 400,000 and in doing so meet the 2019 manifesto pledge that “there will be fewer lower-skilled migrants and overall numbers will come down”.

Net migration was 606,000 last year, according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics.

In the report, MPs tell the Prime Minister that a promise to reduce immigration formed a key plank of Boris Johnson’s 2019 victory, which saw the Tories make sweeping gains in former Labour heartlands or so-called “red wall” seats.

The group says the current post-Brexit system has been “too lenient” and is not working, saying that “mass migration is having destabilising economic and cultural consequences”.

On the issue of visas for care workers, the report says: “Visa eligibility for both care workers and senior care workers were introduced as ‘temporary’ measures to address post-pandemic labour shortages.

“They were added to the Shortage Occupation List ‘in response to pandemic pressures’.

“Neither measure has yet been brought to a close, despite the abatement of the pandemic and its associated consequences.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
A spokesman for Rishi Sunak said that Government was not considering removing care workers from the shortage list (Frank Augstein/PA)

The group calls it “encouraging” that the Illegal Migration Bill, currently in the Lords, contains plans for an annual cap on refugees who come to the UK through safe and legal routes.

The report suggests that a “cap of 20,000 would offer a number that, excluding Hong Kongers and Ukrainians, exceeds the total number of people granted asylum or resettled in the UK in any given year since 2002.

Between 2014 and 2022, about 54,000 people were resettled or relocated to the UK under refugee schemes.

It is the latest sign of backbench pressure on the Prime Minister to curb immigration ahead of the next general election, expected before January 2025.

The Government earlier this year announced plans to prevent some overseas students bringing dependants to the UK.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has been outspoken about her desire to bring immigration numbers down, but other members of Mr Sunak’s Cabinet are believed to be more relaxed about the issue.

