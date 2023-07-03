Top universities pledge to adapt teaching and assessment to incorporate AI use

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Top universities pledge to adapt teaching and assessment to incorporate AI use

By Press Association
The Russell Group includes many of the most selective universities in the UK (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Russell Group includes many of the most selective universities in the UK (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Universities will adapt teaching and assessment for students to incorporate “ethical” use of generative artificial intelligence, leading institutions have said.

The Russell Group, which includes many of the most selective universities in the UK, has published a set of principles to help universities capitalise on the opportunities that artificial intelligence (AI) offers to education.

The statement, backed by the vice chancellors of the 24 Russell Group universities, hopes to support the ethical and responsible use of software like ChatGPT while ensuring that academic integrity is upheld.

ChatGPT is a form of generative AI that can respond to questions in a human-like manner and understand the context of follow-up queries, much like in human conversations, as well as being able to compose essays if asked – sparking fears it could be used by students to complete assignments.

But the Russell Group statement suggests that incorporating generative AI tools into teaching and assessments “has the potential to enhance the student learning experience, improve critical-reasoning skills and prepare students for the real-world applications” of generative AI technologies.

It said: “All staff who support student learning should be empowered to design teaching sessions, materials and assessments that incorporate the creative use of generative AI tools where appropriate.”

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan previously called for evidence on the benefits and concerns around AI use in education (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The principles have been published after Education Secretary Gillian Keegan launched a call for evidence last month on how generative AI could be used “in a safe and secure way” in education settings.

It came after the UK’s major exam boards suggested in March that schools should make pupils do some of their coursework “in class under direct supervision” amid cheating fears in the context of AI use.

All of the Russell Group universities have reviewed their academic conduct policies to reflect the emergence of generative AI and these policies make it clear to students when its use is “inappropriate”, according to the statement.

“Ensuring academic integrity and the ethical use of generative AI can also be achieved by cultivating an environment where students can ask questions about specific cases of their use and discuss the associated challenges openly and without fear of penalisation,” it said.

Professor Andrew Brass, head of the School of Health Sciences at the University of Manchester, said: “We know that students are already utilising this technology, so the question for us as educators is how do you best prepare them for this, and what are the skills they need to have to know how to engage with generative AI sensibly?

“From our perspective, it’s clear that this can’t be imposed from the top down, but by working really closely with our students to co-create the guidance we provide.

“If there are restrictions for example, it’s crucial that it’s clearly explained to students why they are in place, or we will find that people find a way around it.”

He added: “Assessment will also need to evolve – as it has always done in response to new technology and workforce skills needs – to assess problem-solving and critical-reasoning skills over knowledge recall.”

Professor Michael Grove, deputy pro-vice chancellor (Education Policy & Standards) at the University of Birmingham, said: “Generative AI offers potential beyond a role as an intelligent information retrieval tool, and could be used to support the development of stylistic writing skills or to make learning materials more accessible and inclusive for students from different cultural or linguistic backgrounds.

“The rapid rise of generative AI will mean we need to continually review and re-evaluate our assessment practices, but we should view this as an opportunity rather than a threat.”

Dr Tim Bradshaw, chief executive of the Russell Group, said: “AI breakthroughs are already changing the way we work and it’s crucial students get the new skills they need to build a fulfilling career.

“The transformative opportunity provided by AI is huge and our universities are determined to grasp it. This statement of principles underlines our commitment to doing so in a way that benefits students and staff and protects the integrity of the high-quality education Russell Group universities provide.”

More from Press and Journal

AWS Ocean Energy's Archimedes Waveswing wave energy converter at Copland's Dock in Stromness, Orkney.
New report highlights cost of UK going it alone on wave and tidal power
aberdeen airport
Reports of threatening and abusive behaviour at Aberdeen Airport increase
Brodies managing partner Nick Scott.
Brodies' Aberdeen and Inverness offices help set new Scottish record
Rhys Williams explained to Aberdeen fans why he's moved on loan from Liverpool. Image: SNS Group
Aberdeen duo Leighton Clarkson and Rhys Williams have fun in the sun answering fans'…
ICT boss Billy Dodds said everyone had to show patience before Billy Mckay signed a new Caley Jags contract. Image: SNS Group
'Be a record-breaker' is Billy Dodds' plea to Caley Jags star Billy Mckay after…
The Flying Scotsman being turned at Ferryhill Railway Trust. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Gallery: Did you see the Flying Scotsman in Aberdeen?
Aberdeen's P&J Live team collection their award in London for being the most versatile venue in the UK. Image: P&J Live.
Aberdeen's P&J Live wins award for 'most versatile' UK venue
South Uist locals are angry over ferry cancellations. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Western Isles councillor blasts 'remote' mainland officials over ferries crisis
Stornoway cyclist Christina Mackenzie pictured on her bike in the Highlands.
2023 Island Games: Cyclist Christina Mackenzie on her long road from hit-and-run recovery to…
Josh Meekings, left, with Brora Rangers manager Ally MacDonald. Image: Courtesy of Brora Rangers FC
Off-the-field focus is good for player-assistant boss Josh Meekings at Brora Rangers