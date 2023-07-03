Braverman to meet with police and sporting leaders over Just Stop Oil protests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Braverman to meet with police and sporting leaders over Just Stop Oil protests

By Press Association
England’s Jonny Bairstow removes a Just Stop Oil protester from the pitch (Mike Egerton/PA)
England’s Jonny Bairstow removes a Just Stop Oil protester from the pitch (Mike Egerton/PA)

Home Secretary Suella Braverman will hold talks with senior sporting figures and police leaders on protecting Wimbledon and other events this summer from disruptive protests.

Event organisers and national sporting bodies will meet Ms Braverman and Sports Secretary Lucy Frazer on Wednesday to discuss the Just Stop Oil and Animal Rising groups.

Ministers fear further “guerrilla protests” will follow the action seen last week at the Ashes.

Cazoo World Snooker Championship 2023 – Day 3 – The Crucible
A Just Stop Oil protester jumped on the table at the Cazoo World Snooker Championship (Mike Egerton/PA)

As the first round got under way on Monday, Wimbledon was on high alert for disruption. Organisers were blaming slow queues on increased security checks.

As well as Just Stop Oil’s brief disruption of the second Ashes test at Lord’s, the Gallagher Premiership rugby final at Twickenham and the World Snooker Championship have been affected in recent months.

The Home Office declined to set out which policing leaders and sporting groups are attending the meeting.

Writing in The Sun, Rishi Sunak praised England cricketer Jonny Bairstow for having “coolly carried away” the Just Stop Oil “eco-zealot” who had disrupted the match.

“As Bairstow showed at Lord’s, people want an end to this disruption,” the Prime Minister said.

“And I will work with the police and sporting authorities to ensure we do stop it.”

