Sajid Javid calls for royal commission into the NHS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Sajid Javid calls for royal commission into the NHS

By Press Association
Sajid Javid says a royal commission into the health service is needed to ‘make sure the NHS is here in another 75 years’ (Yui Mok/PA)
Sajid Javid says a royal commission into the health service is needed to ‘make sure the NHS is here in another 75 years’ (Yui Mok/PA)

Former health secretary Sajid Javid has called for a royal commission into the NHS, describing the service as “frozen in time”.

Ahead of the 75th anniversary of the health service on Wednesday, Mr Javid said both major political parties privately believe the NHS is “unsustainable” in its current form and will increasingly be unable to cope with surging levels of demand, despite record levels of funding.

Writing in The Times, Mr Javid said a “dispassionate and honest assessment” of the NHS is required to “make sure the NHS is here in another 75 years”.

He said: “No universal healthcare system is perfect, but when you compare health outcomes in the UK with similar countries, it is clear that for decades we have fallen short across successive governments.

“It’s a direct consequence of how the NHS is still structured. Since it was established in 1948, the world has significantly changed — yet much of the institution remains frozen in time.”

Highlighting Britain’s ageing population and the lingering impact of the pandemic, Mr Javid said the supply of healthcare will continue to be outstripped by soaring demand.

“All of this is at a time of record funding for the NHS,” he wrote.

“In 2000, the health budget accounted for 27 per cent of day-to-day UK public spending; next year it will hit 44 per cent, larger than the GDP of Greece.

NHS digital reforms
Mr Javid served as health secretary from June 2021 to July 2022 (Yui Mok/PA)

“The entire British state is on the verge of becoming a subsidiary of the NHS.”

Mr Javid also pointed to the “politicisation” of the NHS and its future as a key factor in the health service’s present struggles.

“Set up correctly, a royal commission can be the force to help break the current deadlock,” he said, stressing it should be used to “assess what structural reforms are required and how we should be learning from other countries”.

Mr Javid added: “Now is the time for the national interest to come to the fore with a collective mandate for reform.

“To make sure the NHS is here in another 75 years, we need a royal commission.”

More from Press and Journal

AWS Ocean Energy's Archimedes Waveswing wave energy converter at Copland's Dock in Stromness, Orkney.
New report highlights cost of UK going it alone on wave and tidal power
aberdeen airport
Reports of threatening and abusive behaviour at Aberdeen Airport increase
Brodies managing partner Nick Scott.
Brodies' Aberdeen and Inverness offices help set new Scottish record
Rhys Williams explained to Aberdeen fans why he's moved on loan from Liverpool. Image: SNS Group
Aberdeen duo Leighton Clarkson and Rhys Williams have fun in the sun answering fans'…
ICT boss Billy Dodds said everyone had to show patience before Billy Mckay signed a new Caley Jags contract. Image: SNS Group
'Be a record-breaker' is Billy Dodds' plea to Caley Jags star Billy Mckay after…
The Flying Scotsman being turned at Ferryhill Railway Trust. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Gallery: Did you see the Flying Scotsman in Aberdeen?
Aberdeen's P&J Live team collection their award in London for being the most versatile venue in the UK. Image: P&J Live.
Aberdeen's P&J Live wins award for 'most versatile' UK venue
South Uist locals are angry over ferry cancellations. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Western Isles councillor blasts 'remote' mainland officials over ferries crisis
Stornoway cyclist Christina Mackenzie pictured on her bike in the Highlands.
2023 Island Games: Cyclist Christina Mackenzie on her long road from hit-and-run recovery to…
Josh Meekings, left, with Brora Rangers manager Ally MacDonald. Image: Courtesy of Brora Rangers FC
Off-the-field focus is good for player-assistant boss Josh Meekings at Brora Rangers