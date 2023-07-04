Sir Gavin Williamson to introduce Bill on Somaliland recognition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Sir Gavin Williamson to introduce Bill on Somaliland recognition

By Press Association
Tory former cabinet minister Sir Gavin Williamson (Aaron Chown/PA)
Tory former cabinet minister Sir Gavin Williamson (Aaron Chown/PA)

The lives of millions of people could be transformed overnight if the UK Government recognises Somaliland as an independent nation, Sir Gavin Williamson has said.

The Tory former cabinet minister will seek to table his Republic of Somaliland (Recognition) Bill on Tuesday, with the aim to challenge the diplomatic inertia that has kept the East African nation unrecognised on the international stage for decades.

Somaliland, a self-declared independent state in the north-western part of Somalia, has been seeking recognition since it broke away from the rest of the country in 1991.

No foreign power recognises Somaliland’s sovereignty, but it is self-governing with an independent government and democratic elections.

Speaking to the PA news agency about his Bill, Sir Gavin criticised the UK Government’s approach to Somalia and Somaliland, saying: “When I was defence secretary, I had the privilege of visiting Somalia and going to Mogadishu, but I also had the opportunity to visit Hargeisa in Somaliland. I saw the distinct contrast between the two.

“You saw the chaos, the insecurity of Somalia, and then going to Somaliland, you saw a country that you could fly in and out, you could get a taxi down into the city centre, you could walk around, you could speak to people, it was very relaxed, it was very normal.

“Yet, we recognised one country that was chaotic, that didn’t have the rule of law and we didn’t recognise a country that had stability, that actually had elections, that had children, whether they were boys or girls, going to school.

“There seemed to be a British government foreign policy here, and a reality that was very far away from it. It was that reality that really drove me in my belief that quite simply, the British Government was wrong in terms of its approach to the two countries.”

Sir Gavin outlined the potential benefits of recognition, both for Somaliland and the broader international community, telling PA: “With this one small act of recognition, you could literally transform the living standards and prospects of 5.7 million people overnight.

The South Staffordshire MP added: “Also, it’s very important for British security. It is also important for world trade… in terms of its strategic position near the Gulf of Aden.

“It’s important that we encourage countries that espouse the same values as ourselves and not reward countries that don’t.”

Asked why the de facto state nestled in the Horn of Africa has not been recognised by the international community, Sir Gavin pointed to “a paralysis within diplomacy”.

He explained: “It is almost about preserving the status quo without recognising the reality on the ground.

“Britain has historically and still is today both involved in Somaliland and Somalia but is also the UN pen-holder for Somalia and Somaliland. And I think it’s our duty and responsibility to actually start having a discussion as to how this paralysis can be dealt with.

“Just pretending it isn’t a problem, just pretending it’s not happening, doesn’t actually make the challenge go away.”

Sir Gavin will present his Bill via the 10-minute rule motion procedure, which will allow him 10 minutes to outline his proposals.

The Bill is unlikely to make further progress in its current form due to a lack of parliamentary time to debate Bills tabled by backbench MPs.

More from Press and Journal

Smart-looking Yew, Taxus Baccata.
Scott Smith: The mystical world of mycorrhizal fungi
The front entrance of Junior World childcare in Nairn
Junior World daycare in Nairn carries out big improvements following inspection
Alex Samuel is a Ross County player until the summer of 2025. Image: SNS
Jim Duffy: Alex Samuel can hit new heights after fresh Ross County deal
Findlay Leask.
Findlay Leask: Let's all pull together to save our hospitality sector
Steven Ross was sent back to prison after admitting two charges of assault and robbery. Image: DC Thomson.
Robber jailed for attacking helpless man with his own walking stick
King Charles and Queen Camilla meet members of the public in London (Image: Daniel Leal/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Scotland's own Independence Day can't come soon enough
Manager Barry Robson, Peter Leven and Neil Simpson during an Aberdeen training session. Image: SNS
Boss Barry Robson pushing Aberdeen hard in Portugal heat in bid to build 'front…
To go with story by Megan Avolio. THREE men were involved in a ?650,000 drugs enterprise operating from secluded 'stash sites' in the Scottish Highlands. Picture shows; Alasdair Finlayson, 26. -. SpinDrift Date; Unknown
Drug-dealing former footballer must surrender £15K of ill-gotten gains
New opportunities and investment may mean the sun is rising on a new era for Aberdeen and the north-east (Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson)
Ryan Crighton: North-east will be forever grateful its SOS was heard
The Taychreggan Hotel, near Oban, is up for sale. Image: Christie & Co
Argyll hotel steeped in 300-year history goes on the market for £1.5m