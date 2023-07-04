China tells Cleverly to stop ‘interfering’ in Hong Kong amid arrest warrants row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
China tells Cleverly to stop ‘interfering’ in Hong Kong amid arrest warrants row

By Press Association
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is set to visit China (Henry Nicholls/PA)
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is set to visit China (Henry Nicholls/PA)

China has urged Foreign Secretary James Cleverly to stop “interfering” after he vowed to defend pro-democracy activists targeted with arrest warrants.

The diplomatic row broke out as Mr Cleverly was planning to visit China in an effort to restore relations bruised by Beijing’s growing aggression.

Hong Kong police issued arrest warrants for eight activists and politicians living in exile for alleged breaches of the harsh national security law imposed by Beijing.

Some, including Nathan Law, a politician granted asylum by the UK, are living in Britain while others are residing in the US, Canada and Australia.

One million Hong Kong dollars (£100,500) have been offered for information leading to any of their arrests.

Mr Cleverly said: “We will not tolerate any attempts by China to intimidate and silence individuals in the UK and overseas.

“The UK will always defend the universal right to freedom of expression and stand up for those who are targeted.

“We strongly object to the national security law that China imposed on Hong Kong, including its extraterritorial reach, in breach of the legally binding Sino-British Joint Declaration.”

The Chinese embassy in London responded by defending the “constitutional and legal” arrest warrants issued in Hong Kong and criticising Mr Cleverly.

“The UK politicians spoke publicly for the wanted persons, grossly interfering in Hong Kong’s rule of law and China’s internal affairs. China strongly deplores and firmly opposes this,” a spokesman said.

“The wanted persons are a small group of anti-China forces bent on destabilising Hong Kong.

“We urge relevant UK politicians to stop interfering in China’s internal affairs and Hong Kong affairs, and stop using these anti-China disruptors to jeopardise China’s sovereignty and security.”

The Chinese Foreign Ministry’s office in Hong Kong warned “foreign interference forces” to stop shielding “criminals” immediately.

The UK handed over the former British colony to China in 1997, with Beijing promising to maintain Western-style liberties under a “one country, two systems” framework.

Tensions between China and the West have been growing in recent years amid a crackdown in Hong Kong and aggression towards Taiwan.

