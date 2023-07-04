Rishi Sunak called to give evidence to Infected Blood Inquiry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rishi Sunak called to give evidence to Infected Blood Inquiry

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will give evidence to the inquiry on July 26 (PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will give evidence to the inquiry on July 26 (PA)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will give evidence to the Infected Blood Inquiry later this month amid complaints the Government is dragging its heels over compensation payments.

Mr Sunak has previously said the Government will wait for the full report into the infected blood scandal before considering whether to extend the compensation scheme for victims.

Mr Sunak will give evidence to the inquiry on July 26, with Chancellor and former health secretary Jeremy Hunt due to appear on July 28.

Jeremy Hunt
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt will also give evidence to the inquiry (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Commons Leader and former paymaster general Penny Mordaunt will appear on July 24, with current Paymaster General Jeremy Quin at the inquiry the following day.

The ministers will give evidence on the Government’s response to the use of infected blood and the question of compensation.

The chairman of the inquiry has said that an interim compensation scheme should be widened so more people – including orphaned children and parents who lost children – could be compensated.

Sir Brian Langstaff said in April that he was taking the unusual step of publishing the recommendation ahead of the publication of the full report into the scandal so that victims would not face any more delays.

Under the initial scheme victims themselves or bereaved partners can receive an interim payment of around £100,000.

Jason Evans, director of campaign group Factor 8, said: “The decision to call the Prime Minister to testify is a powerful indicator of the seriousness with which the inquiry is treating this matter.

“The situation is urgent and there is a pressing need for resolution and justice for those impacted.

“The delay in implementing the inquiry’s compensation recommendations has raised significant concerns, leading to the unprecedented step of the Prime Minister himself being called to address these issues in front of the inquiry.”

The inquiry was established in 2017 to examine how thousands of patients in the UK were infected with HIV and hepatitis C through contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 1980s.

About 2,400 people died in what has been labelled the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS.

Thousands of adults and approximately 380 children received infected blood products or transfusions during treatment by the NHS, the inquiry has heard.

Many had the blood clotting disorder haemophilia and were given injections of the US product Factor VIII.

